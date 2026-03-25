NB - Due to traveling from Paraguay to Mexico today, there will be no mid-week macro video.

From time to time, readers ask who I personally use or pay attention to in the gold, commodities, and Plan B space.

These are not blanket recommendations. They are simply companies and events I am comfortable aligning with based on my own experience and research.

Disclosure: Some links below are affiliate links. If you choose to use them, I will receive a commission at no additional cost to you. I only share organisations and events I am personally comfortable aligning with.

Bullion Services

When it comes to physical bullion, I care about three things: allocated metal, professional storage, and jurisdictional diversification.

For that reason, I use GoldCore.

If I am holding physical metal, I want it properly allocated and stored outside the domestic banking system with a firm that has operated through multiple cycles. Execution and reputation matter in this space.

If you wish to explore that route, you can do so using the buttons below.

GoldCore US Website

GoldCore UK Website

GoldCore Republic of Ireland website

Rule Symposium

6th - 10th July 2026 - Boca Raton, Florida

One event worth keeping on the radar is the Rule Symposium, hosted by legendary resource investor Rick Rule.

It is widely regarded as one of the premier annual events for serious resource and commodities investors. The core idea is simple: investors are connected directly with the CEOs and leaders of carefully selected resource companies, each vetted personally by Rick.

In 2026, more than 60 resource CEOs and industry insiders are expected to attend, with four days of keynotes, panels, and direct access to management teams. Virtual access is also available for those who cannot attend in person.

I have included their full event details below for those who want the specifics.

Rule Symposium 6th - 10th July 2026

Book my Rule Symposium 2026 ticket now!

VRIC 2027

I will be attending the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference in 2027 in person.

If you are likely to be there, put a note in your calendar and let me know nearer the time. It would be a pleasure to meet.

Plan B

I am reviewing a small number of international diversification and residency services.

I will only share specific providers once I am fully comfortable standing behind them.

Standards and personal experiences matter more than anything else.

Reading

On the intellectual side, I have been reading ‘Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds’ by Charles Mackay, published in 1841 and a book that looks at Alchemy, the Tulip Mania & South Sea Bubbles, as well as John Law and happenings in France.

It is an exceptional book and one that really brings to light that investor emotions, hype and selling have not changed over hundreds (and probably thousands) of years.

There are many a great lesson to be learnt from reading this book.

Disclosure: Some links above are affiliate links. If you choose to use them, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. I only share organisations and events I am personally comfortable aligning with.