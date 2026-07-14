The Jerz Group - Plan B Mastery: Tax Residencies, Second Passports & Asset Protection in 2026

Today’s guest is Jerz, CEO of The Jerz Group.

Jerz, CEO of The Jerz Group, shares 20 years of experience building legal Plan Bs: tax residencies, second citizenships, asset protection, and offshore structures.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

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NB - Recorded on Tuesday 14th July 2026 PM Eastern Time

Topics Covered Include:

Why Malta is one of the strongest EU plays right now

How Paraguay + Panama structures work perfectly for e-commerce and online businesses

Affordable entry points (yes, you can start for just a few thousand dollars)

CRS updates

Foundations, trusts, and why your Plan B must evolve over time

Georgia, naturalization paths, and what’s changing in 2026

And much more

Contact Information

I have used The Jerz Group for the Paraguayan Residency process and can hands down say that it was a very good and hassle-free experience. The Jerz Group are able to help anyone worldwide. Use of the contact methods below and please mention that you have come from The Contrarian Capitalist.

The Jerz Group Services

Phone - +15109859990

E-mail - jerz@thejerzway.com

X = The Way of Jerz (@TheJerzWay)

Website = https://www.thejerzgroup.com/

For full disclaimer - The Jerz Group and The Contrarian Capitalist have an informal affiliate partnership set up at the time of recording.

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DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this post/podcast/video should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.