Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Saturday 25th April 2026.

Protect your wealth. Defend your freedom. Outsmart the system.

NB - I’m going to trial sending out the Market Wrap on Saturday’s moving forwards. All feedback is welcomed.

Major Indices - Weekly Moves

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Polymarket Market of the Week

We check back in with how many Fed rate cuts in 2026, especially as Fed chair nominee Kevin Warsh vows not to be Trump’s ‘sock puppet’ moving forwards.

Sitting and waiting to see what happens seems to be a good idea at the moment. Yes, the president wants lower rates (what real estate guy doesn’t?) and sending rates higher wouldn’t make sense when near $10 trillion is due to roll over this year and the debt continues to grow.

Most markets continue to climb, supported by optimism that feels increasingly detached from reality.

There are renewed headlines around Iran peace talks, with suggestions that something meaningful may finally materialise. Perhaps this time is different. Perhaps diplomacy holds.

I would personally take that with a pinch of salt, because markets themselves do not appear to be pricing in any real geopolitical risk.

Instead, they are pushing higher, almost indifferent to the dangers that still sit beneath the surface. That tells you something important. This is not about fundamentals but about liquidity.

One of the clearest signals of excess is coming from semiconductors.