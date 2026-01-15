The Macro Butler - Platinum to Gold ratio going back to 1:1 in 2026?

Today’s podcast guest is Laurent Lequeu aka The Macro Butler
NB - Recorded on Wednesday 14th January PM Eastern Time
In this podcast/video, you will learn:
The case for Platinum to Gold ratio going back to 1:1
Why Energy stocks are primed to rip in 2026
Oil and gas sectors, why they are unloved and why the opportunities are great
2 potentially beneficial Oil ETF's - XLE & XOP
1 potentially beneficial wheat/agricultural ETF - MOO
The Macro Butler’s oil price prediction for 2026
Latest geopolitical developments and what could happen next
And much more
Contact Information & Previous Recordings
You can connect to The Macro Butler on Substack.
For HNWI’s that would like to connect with The Macro Butler then you can do so by e-mailing info@themacrobutler.com
Website - www.themacrobutler.com
