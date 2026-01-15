The Contrarian Capitalist

The Contrarian Capitalist

Preview

The Macro Butler - Platinum to Gold ratio going back to 1:1 in 2026?

Plus, one other key commodity to watch out for in 2026 and what a 4% Japanese 10-year yield will mean for Japan and the rest of the world!
The Contrarian Capitalist and The Macro Butler
Jan 15, 2026
Today’s podcast guest is Laurent Lequeu aka The Macro Butler

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

NB - Recorded on Wednesday 14th January PM Eastern Time

In this podcast/video, you will learn:

  • The case for Platinum to Gold ratio going back to 1:1

  • 10 Macro Butler Financial Forecasts for a Fiery 2026

  • Why Energy stocks are primed to rip in 2026

  • Oil and gas sectors, why they are unloved and why the opportunities are great

  • 2 potentially beneficial Oil ETF's - XLE & XOP

  • 1 potentially beneficial wheat/agricultural ETF - MOO

  • The Macro Butler’s oil price prediction for 2026

  • Latest geopolitical developments and what could happen next

  • And much more

Contact Information & Previous Recordings

You can connect to The Macro Butler on Substack.

For HNWI’s that would like to connect with The Macro Butler then you can do so by e-mailing info@themacrobutler.com

Website - www.themacrobutler.com

You can also listen to our previous conversations using the links below:

