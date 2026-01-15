The Macro Butler - Platinum to Gold ratio going back to 1:1 in 2026?

Today’s podcast guest is Laurent Lequeu aka The Macro Butler

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

NB - Recorded on Wednesday 14th January PM Eastern Time

In this podcast/video, you will learn:

The case for Platinum to Gold ratio going back to 1:1

10 Macro Butler Financial Forecasts for a Fiery 2026

Why Energy stocks are primed to rip in 2026

Oil and gas sectors, why they are unloved and why the opportunities are great

2 potentially beneficial Oil ETF's - XLE & XOP

1 potentially beneficial wheat/agricultural ETF - MOO

The Macro Butler’s oil price prediction for 2026

Latest geopolitical developments and what could happen next

And much more

Contact Information & Previous Recordings

You can connect to The Macro Butler on Substack.

For HNWI’s that would like to connect with The Macro Butler then you can do so by e-mailing info@themacrobutler.com

Website - www.themacrobutler.com

You can also listen to our previous conversations using the links below: