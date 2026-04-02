First and foremost, Happy Easter!

This Commodity Wrap is one day early due to the Easter Holidays this weekend.

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Weekly Commodity Price Summary

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

I’ve a growing conviction that this conflict will last longer than markets initially expected. That matters because prolonged conflict = sustained pressure across energy and safe havens.

President Trump’s speech on 1st April 2026 did not specify when operations would end but he did say that the US would strike Iran "extremely hard" over the next 2-3 weeks.

"We are going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks. We're going to bring them back to the Stone Ages, where they belong."

Assuming that that plays out, then it allows us to potentially map out a path for commodities in the short-term.

Oil likely to go up as more energy infrastructure likely to be hit. The Strait of Hormuz is not likely going to return to being free flowing anytime soon.

The Houthi Rebels might even decide to force the closure of the Bab-Al-Mandab Strait in the Red Sea.

You can see the importance of both the Strait of Hormuz (where the UAE is) and the Bab-Al-Mandab (red circle) with regards to shipping and logistics.

If infrastructure attacks continue then oil moves higher. The knock-on effect of this is further upward pressure on global energy. Watch for Dutch TTF Gas Futures to go higher too.

So where does all of that leave precious metals?