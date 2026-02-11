Jakob Fugger survived and thrived in one of the most volatile periods in European history. Currency debasement, sovereign defaults, war, and institutional collapse were constants. His solution was radical simplicity: diversify across fundamentally different assets so that no single failure could destroy his fortune. This was covered in this Fugger article.

Today, modern markets face their own forms of instability: geopolitical tension, currency manipulation, central bank interference, and declining institutional trust.

The question for investors is the same Fugger faced: how do we preserve capital and optionality when the world is unpredictable?

This article translates his 500-year-old principles into a contemporary portfolio framework, focusing on resilience, optionality, and long-term capital preservation.

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this article should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

The 25/25/25/25 Framework for Modern Markets

The Modern Fugger Portfolio divides capital into four quadrants, each serving a distinct strategic role: