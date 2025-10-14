Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist.

Protect your wealth. Defend your freedom. Outsmart the system!

Audio about this post!

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Thank you also to

as their

article helped me to shape this very article.

The Nuclear Silver Scenario: $17,000+ Per Ounce

As mentioned in the audio above, it is mathematically possible for Silver to reach $17,000+ an ounce. It would need everything to go in its favour. This is a ‘nuclear’ scenario i.e. Unlikely, but we should certainly not rule it out.

It’s a bit like when the NFL reaches the final set of regular season games. There is always 1 team that ‘could’ qualify for the playoffs, but they need 5-10 factors to go in their favour. Very unlikely but not impossible!

All charts were generated by ChatGPT

The Core Idea

Silver at $17,000 an ounce might sound like wild hyperbole, yet the mathematics behind it is quite straight forward.

All we have to do is to look at the size of the U.S. national debt, the amount of gold in Fort Knox (supposedly), and apply the Gold/Silver Ratio (GSR).

This isn’t a prediction but more so a way of illustrating just how stretched the current monetary system is.

Step One: U.S. Debt vs Fort Knox Gold

If the U.S. decided to fully back its national debt with Fort Knox gold, the implied gold price would be:

This is purely arithmetic: Current US Debt ÷ Available Troy Ounces = price per ounce of gold!

And yes, you read that correctly, $257,089 per troy ounce of gold.

Step Two: Apply Gold/Silver Ratios

Historically, the Gold/Silver Ratio (GSR) has ranged from anywhere from 3:1 (Ancient Egypt), through to 15:1 (Medieval Europe), all the way through to 120:1 (2020), with the current ratio being around 80:1.

NB - The GSR did reach around 17:1 in 1980/1981!

The chart above shows the GSR over the last 55 years.

Using our maths in Step One, if gold were priced at $257,089 per ounce, then the silver price would be wild.

The table below uses that gold price and a variety of GSR’s.

Assuming that:

A) The US debt level does NOT go down

B) The gold in Fort Knox is actually there and also 100% correct (in terms of troy ounces)

C) That the USA resets and pegs the amount of gold in Fort Knox to the US debt level (now do you see why this is a nuclear scenario?), then……

A gold backed reset and even a modest GSR (60-80:1), shows that silver would be worth several thousand dollars an ounce.

Using historical ratios, we can see that $17,000+ silver is entirely possible at a GSR of 15:1.

15:1 GSR is NOT out of the question as it has happened before!

Why This Matters

This “nuclear” scenario shows just how far the current debt-based system has stretched relative to hard assets.

If trust in fiat were to truly break and a gold-backed system to return, then a massive repricing would be required.

This does not mean that gold and silver have suddenly changed, but more so that the measuring stick (fiat currency) would have.

This does not mean $17,000 silver is imminent or likely.

The purpose of this article is to demonstrate the theoretical and mathematical possibility of such an event happening.

It should also help investors keep an eye on silver during periods of debt expansion, monetary debasement, and geopolitical stress. Anything can happen, so watch this space!

Summary

$17,000+ silver isn’t fantasy, it’s purely mathematics and it is possible!

Pegging current U.S. debt levels to Fort Knox gold gives us $257,089 per oz of gold

At a 15:1 GSR, based on the gold price above, gives us $17,139.28 per oz of silver

Even less extreme GSR’s still imply multi-thousand-dollar silver

In an era of ballooning debt, energy transitions, and monetary instability, understanding these mechanics is important.

I’m not saying that Silver will reach $17,000+ per oz, because all of the above is an extreme, hypothetical “nuclear” scenario.

That being said, if it ever did play out as above, then you will definitely be glad that you had it in your portfolio!

Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!

Take control of your financial future with The Contrarian Capitalist. Paid members get commodity and market insights, exclusive macro videos, early interviews, and the tools to build, protect, and grow wealth in uncertain times.

Starting at just $9.17 per month, less than a couple of coffees, it’s exceptional value to protect your wealth, defend your freedom, and outsmart the system.

Upgrade to Paid

If you’ve enjoyed this report or have any questions, comments, thoughts or queries, then please give this post a like and share your thoughts in the comments below! :-)