The charts that you will see in this post have been produced by ChatGPT.

The Gold/Oil ratio is a surprisingly powerful but an often-overlooked indicator. This article will provide a layman-friendly overview of what it is, why it matters and how to interpret it.

NB - None of this is to be constituted as financial advice.

What is the Gold/Oil Ratio?

The Gold/Oil ratio simply compares the price of oil to the price of gold. It tells you how many barrels of oil you can buy with one ounce of gold. This is normally based on West Texas Intermediate (WTI).

Originating in Texas (hence the name), WTI is a light & sweet crude. This means that it has a low density and also less than 0.50% sulphur, thus making it easier and cheaper to refine into products such as gasoline.

Using rough prices as of the start of November:

Oil is $60 per barrel, and gold is $4,000 per ounce. This means:

Oil/Gold Ratio = 60 ÷ 4000 = 0.015

OR

One ounce of gold buys 66.66 barrels of oil

I’ve put both examples in as some analysts like to invert the ratio (Oil/Gold), but the overall meaning is unchanged i.e. it’s a relative price relationship between two critical commodities.

Why This Ratio Matters