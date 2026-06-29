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The Psychology of Better Investing: Focus, Habits, AI and Mental Models with Polymath Investor

Polymath Investor Mauricio Heck explains the habits, frameworks and productivity systems used by top investors to think better, research faster and build lasting success.
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The Contrarian Capitalist and Polymath Investor
Jun 29, 2026
∙ Paid

Today’s podcast guest is Polymath Investor, who writes about stocks and how ideas from other fields improve investing. NB - Not investment advice.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

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NB - Recorded on Monday 29th June 2026 PM Eastern Time

Topics Covered Include:

  • Why Andrew Carnegie believed focus beats diversification

  • The biggest productivity mistakes investors make

  • How deep work creates an investing edge

  • Time blocking and theme days

  • Building Atomic Habits for long term success

  • Using the 80/20 Principle in investment research

  • The Eisenhower Matrix for prioritisation

  • Why AI is transforming independent investing

  • The rise of the one person business

  • Building trust before monetising an audience

  • Lessons from Joe Rogan and MrBeast

  • Tom Brady’s philosophy of controlling the controllables

  • Why process matters more than outcomes

  • Learning from elite athletes like Kobe Bryant

  • Active recall and spaced repetition

  • How to remember more of what you read

  • Research frameworks every investor should know

Contact Information

You can connect with Polymath Investor on Substack

Website - https://polymathinvestor.com

Forterrain Invest - https://forterrainvest.com

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DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this post/podcast/video should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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