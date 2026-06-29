The Psychology of Better Investing: Focus, Habits, AI and Mental Models with Polymath Investor

Today’s podcast guest is Polymath Investor, who writes about stocks and how ideas from other fields improve investing. NB - Not investment advice.
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NB - Recorded on Monday 29th June 2026 PM Eastern Time
Topics Covered Include:
Why Andrew Carnegie believed focus beats diversification
The biggest productivity mistakes investors make
How deep work creates an investing edge
Time blocking and theme days
Building Atomic Habits for long term success
Using the 80/20 Principle in investment research
The Eisenhower Matrix for prioritisation
Why AI is transforming independent investing
The rise of the one person business
Building trust before monetising an audience
Lessons from Joe Rogan and MrBeast
Tom Brady’s philosophy of controlling the controllables
Why process matters more than outcomes
Learning from elite athletes like Kobe Bryant
Active recall and spaced repetition
How to remember more of what you read
Research frameworks every investor should know
Contact Information
You can connect with Polymath Investor on Substack
Website - https://polymathinvestor.com
Forterrain Invest - https://forterrainvest.com
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DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this post/podcast/video should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.