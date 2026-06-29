The Psychology of Better Investing: Focus, Habits, AI and Mental Models with Polymath Investor

Today’s podcast guest is Polymath Investor, who writes about stocks and how ideas from other fields improve investing. NB - Not investment advice.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

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NB - Recorded on Monday 29th June 2026 PM Eastern Time

Topics Covered Include:

Why Andrew Carnegie believed focus beats diversification

The biggest productivity mistakes investors make

How deep work creates an investing edge

Time blocking and theme days

Building Atomic Habits for long term success

Using the 80/20 Principle in investment research

The Eisenhower Matrix for prioritisation

Why AI is transforming independent investing

The rise of the one person business

Building trust before monetising an audience

Lessons from Joe Rogan and MrBeast

Tom Brady’s philosophy of controlling the controllables

Why process matters more than outcomes

Learning from elite athletes like Kobe Bryant

Active recall and spaced repetition

How to remember more of what you read

Research frameworks every investor should know

Contact Information

You can connect with Polymath Investor on Substack

Website - https://polymathinvestor.com

Forterrain Invest - https://forterrainvest.com

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DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this post/podcast/video should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.