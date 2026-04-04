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The Royalty King - Data Centres, Water and 6 Companies on the Radar

A deep dive into data centre infrastructure, water demand and sustainability, the strategic importance of the Permian Basin, and six companies currently on the radar
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The Contrarian Capitalist and The Royalty King
Apr 04, 2026
∙ Paid

Today’s podcast/video features The Royalty King. A private publication for investors seeking high quality investment opportunities, presented to them in a simple, easy to understand format. Capital-light hard asset compounders with superior business Models & ROIC.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

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NB - Recorded on Friday 3rd April 2026 Mexico City time.

The Royalty King discusses:

  • The Permian Basin and its importance with regards to Oil, Natural Gas and Water

Permian Basin (North America) - Wikipedia

  • Water demand and sustainability challenges associated with data centre infrastructure, focusing on power generation, cooling, and backup systems

  • Industry-Level Water Usage and Challenges

  • 6 companies that The Royalty King has his eyes on (please read full disclaimer at the bottom)

  • And much more

Contact Information & Article Recommendation

You can connect with The Royalty King on Substack and on X.

The raw study PDF file can be found in the article below:

The Royalty King
Water Is The Hidden Constraint Nobody Is Pricing In The Data Centre Arms Race.
*Author’s Note* The Raw study without commentary is available in PDF…
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5 days ago · 7 likes · 2 comments · The Royalty King

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DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this post/podcast/video should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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