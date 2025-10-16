The Silver Bull Thesis Updated - Where's Silver heading next?
A very short-term spike could be followed by some consolidation before the march to triple digits. $17,000 Silver is also possible!
The Contrarian Capitalist and Uranium investor are back with an updated Silver Bull Thesis Q&A.
Since we last reported on this back in June (link below), Gold has touched $4,200 and Silver $53.
There is plenty going on.
We’ve collaborated multiple times before about multiple topics. The commodity related topics can be found below.
NB - None of this is to be constituted as financial advice or a financial recommendation. This has been produced for educational purposes only.
NB - The audios were recorded on Wednesday 15th October 2025 PM
1) How did you know silver would perform so well?
2) What do you think happens next to silver and why?
3) What do you think will be the next silver?
Platinum and Palladium have the ability to match the future possible returns of Silver.
4) What is your current portfolio/themes/individual names you are bullish on?
Platinum and Palladium have the ability to match the future possible returns of Silver.
5) You wrote that $17,000 Silver is possible! Do you really think that?
I highly recommend that you read the article below!
6) Where can we find you?
You can find me on Substack at, on X or on The Contrarian Capitalist YouTube channel