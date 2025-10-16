The Contrarian Capitalist and Uranium investor are back with an updated Silver Bull Thesis Q&A.

Since we last reported on this back in June (link below), Gold has touched $4,200 and Silver $53.

There is plenty going on.

We’ve collaborated multiple times before about multiple topics. The commodity related topics can be found below.

NB - None of this is to be constituted as financial advice or a financial recommendation. This has been produced for educational purposes only.

NB - The audios were recorded on Wednesday 15th October 2025 PM

1) How did you know silver would perform so well?

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

2) What do you think happens next to silver and why?

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

3) What do you think will be the next silver?

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Platinum and Palladium have the ability to match the future possible returns of Silver.

4) What is your current portfolio/themes/individual names you are bullish on?

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The best person to follow for gold and silver mining stocks is

!

5) You wrote that $17,000 Silver is possible! Do you really think that?

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I highly recommend that you read the article below!

6) Where can we find you?

You can find me on Substack at

,

or on

Subscribe to Contrarian Capitalist

Subscribe to Uranium Investor