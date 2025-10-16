The Sirius Report - Inside the Global Power Shift

Today’s podcast guest is Paul from. Independent website with the aim of providing analysis and insight into current affairs and global events that we believe are shaping a new political, economic and social paradigm in the 21st century.
Please LIKE, SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE TO THE CONTRARIAN CAPITALIST
NB - Recorded on Thursday 16th October AM
ALL interview podcasts are released to PAID SUBSCRIBERS first.
Take control of your financial future with The Contrarian Capitalist. Paid members get commodity and market insights, exclusive macro videos, early interviews, and the tools to build, protect, and grow wealth in uncertain times.
Starting at just $9.17 per month (less than a couple of coffees), it’s cracking value to protect your wealth, defend your freedom and outsmart the system.
In this wide-ranging podcast, Paul:
The significance of Russia/China relationship
Far East Russia and why this area is worth watching out for
The importance of Georgia and the Caucasus
The acceleration of de-dollarisation
UK/EU energy and why they are defeating themselves
Why Russia cannot and will not lose the war in Ukraine
Chinese rare earths ban and the implications of this
The role of the USA
And much more
We will record a second episode in due course. That episode will focus more on commodities and energy.
Contact Information
You can connect with The Sirius Report on X
Or on YouTube at The Sirius Report
Or on Substack at
Useful Maps
Size of Russia in comparison to Europe
Far East Russia
Georgia and the Caucasus
ALL interview podcasts are released to PAID SUBSCRIBERS first.
Take control of your financial future with The Contrarian Capitalist. Paid members get commodity and market insights, exclusive macro videos, early interviews, and the tools to build, protect, and grow wealth in uncertain times.
Starting at just $9.17 per month (less than a couple of coffees), it’s cracking value to protect your wealth, defend your freedom and outsmart the system.