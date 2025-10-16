The Sirius Report - Inside the Global Power Shift

Today’s podcast guest is Paul from

. Independent website with the aim of providing analysis and insight into current affairs and global events that we believe are shaping a new political, economic and social paradigm in the 21st century.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

NB - Recorded on Thursday 16th October AM

In this wide-ranging podcast, Paul:

The significance of Russia/China relationship

Far East Russia and why this area is worth watching out for

The importance of Georgia and the Caucasus

The acceleration of de-dollarisation

UK/EU energy and why they are defeating themselves

Why Russia cannot and will not lose the war in Ukraine

Chinese rare earths ban and the implications of this

The role of the USA

And much more

We will record a second episode in due course. That episode will focus more on commodities and energy.

Contact Information

You can connect with The Sirius Report on X

Or on YouTube at The Sirius Report

Website

Or on Substack at

Useful Maps

Size of Russia in comparison to Europe

Far East Russia

Georgia and the Caucasus

