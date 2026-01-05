The Sirius Report - USA & Venezuela. Power projection and power weakness.

Today’s podcast guest is Paul from The Sirius Report. Independent website with the aim of providing analysis and insight into current affairs and global events that we believe are shaping a new political, economic and social paradigm in the 21st century.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

NB - Recorded on Monday 5th January 2026 AM ET - before President Maduro appeared in a New York Court

In this wide-ranging podcast, we look at:

The main reasons why the US has done what it has done

If the Venezuelan government is illegitimate, then why is it still in charge sin Maduro? Have lessons been learnt from Iraq?

De-dollarisation, Venezuela being too cosy with China and Russia and why the latter have not let Venezuela down

Why the US is not able to properly invade Venezuela

All things Oil. Heavy Oil, flooding the market with oil, and why you shouldn’t believe the first headlines you read. Oil volume growth will cost billions to bring onto the market. Why would the US do this and effect their own shale industry?

Why Paper reserves are not the same as having actual physical reserves

Is the US looking to create an American BRICS?

Is Greenland next? And what would that mean for NATO?

A quick look into what is happening in Iran and the relations between Iran and the US

And much more

Our previous conversation from October 2025 is below:

Useful Maps

The South of the USA and Venezuela

Venezuela & Guyana

Venezuela, Colombia and Ecuador

Map of the Americas. American BRICS?

