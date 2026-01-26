The Contrarian Capitalist

The Contrarian Capitalist

The Sirius Report - ¡YOU CAN'T OVERBUY PHYSICAL SILVER!

This Commodity deep dive looks at Silver, the possibility of Gold getting revalued
The Contrarian Capitalist and The Sirius Report
Jan 26, 2026
Today’s podcast guest is Paul from The Sirius Report. Independent website with the aim of providing analysis and insight into current affairs and global events that we believe are shaping a new political, economic and social paradigm in the 21st century.

NB - Recorded on Monday 26th January 2026 AM

Topics covered in this podcast/video include:

  • Why the West is being drained/is drained of its metals

  • COMEX/physical delivery challenges and the paper markets

  • Why Silver has a lot of room to run

  • Why a price difference exists between Western and Eastern Silver prices

  • Silver arbitrage, why and how it exists

  • Russia and the tokenisation of gold

  • Would Gold get revalued? And if it did, then what this would mean for the USD

  • Why the price of gold is not as important as the purchasing power of gold

  • The resource war between the USA & China

  • And much more

We will record a second episode in due course. That episode will focus more on commodities and energy.

Contact Information & Previous Conversations

You can connect with The Sirius Report on X

Or on YouTube at The Sirius Report

Or on their Website or on Substack at The Sirius Report

And a Silver video that I highly recommend you watch:

Why Silver is REALLY at $103 - a lot of what you’re being told is nonsense.

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this podcast should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

