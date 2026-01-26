The Sirius Report - ¡YOU CAN'T OVERBUY PHYSICAL SILVER!

Today’s podcast guest is Paul from The Sirius Report. Independent website with the aim of providing analysis and insight into current affairs and global events that we believe are shaping a new political, economic and social paradigm in the 21st century.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

NB - Recorded on Monday 26th January 2026 AM

Topics covered in this podcast/video include:

Why the West is being drained/is drained of its metals

COMEX/physical delivery challenges and the paper markets

Why Silver has a lot of room to run

Why a price difference exists between Western and Eastern Silver prices

Silver arbitrage, why and how it exists

Russia and the tokenisation of gold

Would Gold get revalued? And if it did, then what this would mean for the USD

Why the price of gold is not as important as the purchasing power of gold

The resource war between the USA & China

And much more

We will record a second episode in due course. That episode will focus more on commodities and energy.

Contact Information & Previous Conversations

You can connect with The Sirius Report on X

Or on YouTube at The Sirius Report

Or on their Website or on Substack at The Sirius Report

And a Silver video that I highly recommend you watch:

Why Silver is REALLY at $103 - a lot of what you’re being told is nonsense.

