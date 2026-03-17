A happy Saint Patrick’s Day to those that celebrate it!

Private credit default rates surged to a record high of 9.2% in 2025, exceeding 2008 bank loan peaks, in a $1.8 trillion market with $100 billion in secondary liquidity and an 18:1 mismatch.

The U.S. Treasury bought back $15 Billion of their own debt yesterday, surpassing last week’s $14.7 Billion purchase as the LARGEST Treasury buyback in history

In Layman’s terms, the US Government is once again printing billions out of thin air and debasing the Dollar.

Two red flags and also two things that give us an idea of what is coming down the road.

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The DXY had increased in the last couple of weeks on the back of people/countries turning to US Dollars as a result of conflict in the Middle East. The DXY has not started this week too tell, dropping below 100.

If that recent bounce to 100 was all that the DXY has, then I believe we are looking to the downside from here on in. The only exception to that would be an even bigger flare up in war.

What does this mean for metals and miners?