Two nations have navigated political transitions with very different vibes, and it’s only Monday!

In England, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer resigned amid a blend of internal Labour Party pressure and overall national pressure, paving the way for a leadership contest widely expected to install Andy Burnham as the next PM, with Polymarket giving Burnham a 97% chance of this happening.

I think that there should be a general election to be honest, as getting Burnham in instead of Starmer is pretty much same old i.e. Fabian Society and WEF Member. Nothing will change in UK politics, and you can mark those words!

Markets reacted mildly: the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 ticked slightly higher, while UK gilts saw minor dips. The pound weakened a touch against the dollar, which many described it as pricing in uncertainty rather than major policy risk, with the internationally focused FTSE 100 largely insulated from the Westminster drama.

Colombia: “El Tigre” Wins, Markets Surge, Mining Set for Boom

Over in Colombia though, voters narrowly chose a Trump-backed right-wing outsider, sparking market rallies and fresh optimism, especially for the mining and energy sectors.

South of the equator, Colombians delivered a razor-thin verdict to end four years of left-wing rule under Gustavo Petro.

‘‘El Tigre’’ Abelardo de la Espriella (a Trump-endorsed right-wing lawyer and political outsider) narrowly defeated left-wing senator Iván Cepeda with roughly 49.7% to 48.7% (a margin of about 250,000 votes) and underlines a shifting narrative from left siding politics to the right.

Colombia’s version of the S&P 500, COLCAP, jumped 4% on Monday, with energy stocks leading, up 7.2%.

The big winner? Colombia’s mining and energy industry.

De la Espriella’s platform promises to reopen oil fields, accelerate extractive projects (including gold, copper, and other minerals), cut regulatory red tape, and treat hydrocarbons as a strategic priority.

This marks a sharp reversal from Petro-era restrictions that had chilled investment. Expect renewed capital inflows, job creation in mining regions, and an “energy revolution” that could stabilize the economy after years of uncertainty.

De la Espriella’s government plan is as follows:

De La Espriella ran on very a simple platform popular among right-wing leaders in the Americas: restore law and order and rescue the country from the economic ruin progressives have created.

The big winner? Colombia’s mining and energy industry.

De la Espriella’s platform promises to reopen oil fields, accelerate extractive projects (including gold, copper, and other minerals), cut regulatory red tape, and treat hydrocarbons as a strategic priority.

This marks a sharp reversal from Petro-era restrictions that had chilled investment.

Expect renewed capital inflows, job creation in mining regions, and an “energy revolution” that could stabilize the economy after years of uncertainty.

Summary

England has opted for a familiar dismal continuity with an insider reshuffle. It’s energy policies are a mess and I do not see that changing anytime soon.

Colombia has unleashed a tiger to hunt crime, slash bureaucracy, and revive its resource heart, which will hopefully deliver a clear upside for mining and energy investors.

One country keeps calm and carries on; the other bets big on renewal and market momentum.

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