The Wandering Investor - The top 5 easiest residencies & citizenships available right now!

Endless opportunities in Africa at the moment with stocks and real estate!
The Contrarian Capitalist
and
The Wandering Investor
Oct 06, 2025
Today’s episode is with

The Wandering Investor
. Exploring a World of Opportunities. Traveling around the world researching investment, residency and citizenship options.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

NB - Recorded on Monday 6th October AM

In this wide-ranging podcast, The Wandering Investor dives into:

  • The importance of having a Plan B

  • 3 straight forward Latin American residencies

  • 2 straight forward citizenship by investment opportunities in Africa

  • A good territorial tax system country in Asia

  • The stock market and real estate opportunities in Africa right now (including where and why)

  • Reframing corruption and political challenges

  • And much more

Contact Information

March 2026 Buenos Aires Information

Sign up to the free newsletter on The Wandering Investor website.

And connect with The Wandering Investor on X.

And also explore other options using The Wandering Investors LinkTree.

