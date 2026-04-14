THIS chart shows a warning sign only seen in 1974, 1979/1980 and 2008

Welcome to the inaugural Chart of the Month for April 2026 with The Contrarian Capitalist and Tom Bradshaw, author of Beyond the Headlines.

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4 small bits of housekeeping

This video was recorded on Tuesday 14th April 2026 AM Eastern Time. NB - None of this is to be constituted as investment or trading advice. We are NOT financial advisors. Please subscribe to both The Contrarian Capitalist and Tom Bradshaw using the buttons below. What charts/topics would you like to see covered in Chart of the Month? Please leave a comment below.

The Contrarian Capitalist

Tom Bradshaw/Beyond the Headlines

April’s chart of the month shows a signal which is now flashing a severe warning. This has only appeared in 1974, 1979/1980 and 2008.

US Producer Prices Cooler Than Expected In March Despite Surge In Energy Costs