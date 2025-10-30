Tim Price: Why Commodities Win as Currencies and Bonds Collapse

Today’s returning podcast guest is

. Tim Price is co-manager of the

, a private client fund manager and author of

(2015) &

(2016).

'The War on Cash''Investing through the looking glass'

"Fiat justitia ruat caelum." Keep the faith!

Recorded on Thursday 30th October AM

In this wide-ranging podcast, Tim discusses:

The current dislike of the government in the UK (and why)

Overall macroeconomic trends and why these favour commodities

Why bonds and currency related investment tools are a no go zone at the moment

The difference between the FTSE 100 & FTSE 250

The unsustainability of the current financial system & 3 likely ways this can play out

Trend Following Funds

The Oil/Silver correlation

The Creature from Jekyll Island

And much more

Contact Information

Price Value Partners are also offering a free portfolio review. You can get in touch with them at Free Review - Price Value Partners

You can also look at what Tim and the Price Value Partners clients are invested in by visiting the website and downloading the fact sheets.

You can connect with

on Substack.

You can find Tim on X at TimPrice1969

You can also listen to our previous conversation from May 2025, using the link below.

Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!