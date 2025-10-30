Tim Price: Why Commodities Win as Currencies and Bonds Collapse

Today’s returning podcast guest is. Tim Price is co-manager of the VT Price Value Portfolio, a private client fund manager and author of 'The War on Cash' (2015) & 'Investing through the looking glass' (2016).
In this wide-ranging podcast, Tim discusses:
The current dislike of the government in the UK (and why)
Overall macroeconomic trends and why these favour commodities
Why bonds and currency related investment tools are a no go zone at the moment
The difference between the FTSE 100 & FTSE 250
The unsustainability of the current financial system & 3 likely ways this can play out
And much more
Contact Information
Price Value Partners are also offering a free portfolio review. You can get in touch with them at Free Review - Price Value Partners
You can also look at what Tim and the Price Value Partners clients are invested in by visiting the website and downloading the fact sheets.
You can connect withon Substack.
You can find Tim on X at TimPrice1969
You can also listen to our previous conversation from May 2025, using the link below.
