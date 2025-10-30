The Contrarian Capitalist

The Contrarian Capitalist



1

Tim Price: Why Commodities Win as Currencies and Bonds Collapse

Britain’s political chaos, collapsing fiat markets, and the powerful signals emerging from a widely unknown oil–silver connection!
The Contrarian Capitalist's avatar
Tim Price 😃's avatar
The Contrarian Capitalist
and
Tim Price 😃
Oct 30, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Today’s returning podcast guest is

Tim Price 😃
. Tim Price is co-manager of the VT Price Value Portfolio, a private client fund manager and author of 'The War on Cash' (2015) & 'Investing through the looking glass' (2016).

"Fiat justitia ruat caelum." Keep the faith!

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

Please SUBSCRIBE, LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST

NB - Recorded on Thursday 30th October AM

In this wide-ranging podcast, Tim discusses:

  • The current dislike of the government in the UK (and why)

  • Overall macroeconomic trends and why these favour commodities

  • Why bonds and currency related investment tools are a no go zone at the moment

  • The difference between the FTSE 100 & FTSE 250

  • The unsustainability of the current financial system & 3 likely ways this can play out

  • Trend Following Funds

  • The Oil/Silver correlation

  • The Creature from Jekyll Island

  • And much more

Contact Information

Price Value Partners are also offering a free portfolio review. You can get in touch with them at Free Review - Price Value Partners

You can also look at what Tim and the Price Value Partners clients are invested in by visiting the website and downloading the fact sheets.

You can connect with

Tim Price 😃
on Substack.

You can find Tim on X at TimPrice1969

You can also listen to our previous conversation from May 2025, using the link below.

