Today’s post is going to have in depth look into Tin.

In recent times on The Contrarian Capitalist, we have dived into Palladium, Platinum, Thorium, Uranium, Rhodium & Nickel.

What is Tin?

Tin:

Is classed as a ‘post transition’ metal

Has the atomic number 50

Has the symbol Sn

Has a melting point of 231.9°C (449.4°F)

Has a boiling point of 2,602°C (4,715.6°F)

Is a good conductor of electricity

Resists corrosion from water, but oxidizes in air to form a thin protective oxide layer - Source

5 Main uses of tin are:

Soldering

Soldering accounts for approximately 50% of the global demand for tin. Soldering is mainly associated with electrical components and the emergence of lead-free solders (because of environmental and health concerns) means that tin is often used with copper and silver.

Tinplate

Tinplate is a thin steel (or iron) sheet coated with tin in order to help prevent rusting. Tinplate makes up about 15% of total tin demand.

Chemicals and Coatings

Tin compounds will be found in toothpaste, glass coatings and PVC stabilisers.

Source

Emerging Technology

Believe it or not, tin has quite an important part to play in emerging technology. Tin-based perovskite solar cells are predominantly in their research phase, yet any breakthrough would see a big boost in demand for tin. Tin is also used for lithium-ion battery anodes and semiconductors.

Alloys

Tin is used as part of multiple alloys. The best example is Bronze (Tin + Copper),

Let’s have a look at some of the supply and demand dynamics that tin has, as well as top tin companies and price volatility.

Tin Supply + Demand

Supply

The top 5 tin producing countries in the world are:

China Indonesia Myanmar (Burma) Peru Bolivia

4 Supply Challenges for Tin