TIN: A Deep Dive
5 main uses of tin, 4 supply challenges, 2 demand dynamics, 3 fun facts and the top 10 tin mining companies
Today’s post is going to have in depth look into Tin.
What is Tin?
Tin:
Is classed as a ‘post transition’ metal
Has the atomic number 50
Has the symbol Sn
Has a melting point of 231.9°C (449.4°F)
Has a boiling point of 2,602°C (4,715.6°F)
Is a good conductor of electricity
Resists corrosion from water, but oxidizes in air to form a thin protective oxide layer - Source
5 Main uses of tin are:
Soldering
Soldering accounts for approximately 50% of the global demand for tin. Soldering is mainly associated with electrical components and the emergence of lead-free solders (because of environmental and health concerns) means that tin is often used with copper and silver.
Tinplate
Tinplate is a thin steel (or iron) sheet coated with tin in order to help prevent rusting. Tinplate makes up about 15% of total tin demand.
Chemicals and Coatings
Tin compounds will be found in toothpaste, glass coatings and PVC stabilisers.
Emerging Technology
Believe it or not, tin has quite an important part to play in emerging technology. Tin-based perovskite solar cells are predominantly in their research phase, yet any breakthrough would see a big boost in demand for tin. Tin is also used for lithium-ion battery anodes and semiconductors.
Alloys
Tin is used as part of multiple alloys. The best example is Bronze (Tin + Copper),
Let’s have a look at some of the supply and demand dynamics that tin has, as well as top tin companies and price volatility.
Tin Supply + Demand
Supply
The top 5 tin producing countries in the world are:
China
Indonesia
Myanmar (Burma)
Peru
Bolivia
4 Supply Challenges for Tin
