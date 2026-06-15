Tom Bradshaw: Is Bitcoin Just a Leveraged Nasdaq Bet? | Chart of the Month June 2026

Welcome to Chart of the Month for June 2026 with The Contrarian Capitalist and Tom Bradshaw.

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This video was recorded on Monday 15th June 2026 PM UK Time.

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June’s chart of the month looks at Bitcoin versus the 3x leveraged NASDAQ ETF, dating back to 2012.

Over this extended period, Bitcoin has exhibited a remarkable 92% correlation.

Does this mean that Bitcoin is a safe haven? Or behaves more like a highly leveraged expression of risk appetite?