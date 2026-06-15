The Contrarian Capitalist

The Contrarian Capitalist

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Tom Bradshaw: Is Bitcoin Just a Leveraged Nasdaq Bet? | Chart of the Month June 2026

Bitcoin has shown a remarkable 92% correlation with the 3x leveraged Nasdaq ETF since 2012. Does that make it a safe haven? Or simply an expression of risk appetite? Tom Bradshaw breaks it down.
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The Contrarian Capitalist and Tom Bradshaw
Jun 15, 2026

Welcome to Chart of the Month for June 2026 with The Contrarian Capitalist and Tom Bradshaw.

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June’s chart of the month looks at Bitcoin versus the 3x leveraged NASDAQ ETF, dating back to 2012.

Over this extended period, Bitcoin has exhibited a remarkable 92% correlation.

Does this mean that Bitcoin is a safe haven? Or behaves more like a highly leveraged expression of risk appetite?

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