Tom Bradshaw - S&P 500 158% overvalued & the recession indicator that's never been wrong

Today’s episode features Tom Bradshaw, an independent macro strategist and financial markets commentator. He is also the author of the ‘Beyond the Headlines’ newsletter, where he provides historical, data-driven insights on global macro trends, markets, and systemic financial risks.
NB - Recorded on Wednesday 21st January 2026 AM
Tom discusses:
Recessionary Indicators that show that a US recession is very likely to happen
How long and deep a coming US recession will likely be
Treasury, Gold, Silver & Oil predictions for 2026
Will there be a liquidity panic driven sell off in gold this year?
Why the DXY could surprise to the upside in 2026
Potential portfolio positioning for 2026 and beyond
And much more
