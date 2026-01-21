Tom Bradshaw - S&P 500 158% overvalued & the recession indicator that's never been wrong

Today’s episode features Tom Bradshaw, an independent macro strategist and financial markets commentator. He is also the author of the ‘Beyond the Headlines’ newsletter, where he provides historical, data-driven insights on global macro trends, markets, and systemic financial risks.

NB - Recorded on Wednesday 21st January 2026 AM

Tom discusses:

Recessionary Indicators that show that a US recession is very likely to happen

How long and deep a coming US recession will likely be

Treasury, Gold, Silver & Oil predictions for 2026

Will there be a liquidity panic driven sell off in gold this year?

Why the DXY could surprise to the upside in 2026

Potential portfolio positioning for 2026 and beyond

And much more

Contact Information & Previous Conversation

You can connect with Tom on Substack at Tom Bradshaw and also on LinkedIn.

Our previous conversation from December 2025 is below:

This is a decision-support service.

Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!

