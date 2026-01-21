The Contrarian Capitalist

The Contrarian Capitalist

Tom Bradshaw - S&P 500 158% overvalued & the recession indicator that's never been wrong

Warning signs galore but DXY to surprise to the upside in 2026?
Jan 21, 2026
Today’s episode features Tom Bradshaw, an independent macro strategist and financial markets commentator. He is also the author of the ‘Beyond the Headlines’ newsletter, where he provides historical, data-driven insights on global macro trends, markets, and systemic financial risks.

NB - Recorded on Wednesday 21st January 2026 AM

Tom discusses:

  • Recessionary Indicators that show that a US recession is very likely to happen

  • How long and deep a coming US recession will likely be

  • Treasury, Gold, Silver & Oil predictions for 2026

  • Will there be a liquidity panic driven sell off in gold this year?

  • Why the DXY could surprise to the upside in 2026

  • Potential portfolio positioning for 2026 and beyond

  • And much more

Contact Information & Previous Conversation

You can connect with Tom on Substack at Tom Bradshaw and also on LinkedIn.

Our previous conversation from December 2025 is below:

Tom Bradshaw - Silver to $375, Gold to $9,250, Oil to $350 by 2029

Tom Bradshaw - Silver to $375, Gold to $9,250, Oil to $350 by 2029

The Contrarian Capitalist and Tom Bradshaw
·
December 8, 2025
Read full story

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this podcast should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

