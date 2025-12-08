Tom Bradshaw - Silver to $375, Gold to $9,250, Oil to $350 by 2029

Today’s episode features, an independent macro strategist and financial markets commentator. He is also the author of the ‘Beyond the Headlines’ newsletter, where he provides historical, data-driven insights on global macro trends, markets, and systemic financial risks.
NB - Recorded on Monday 8th December AM. A lot of charts are discussed, so it is advised to watch the video.
Tom discusses:
Silver charts from 1802, including a significant price target for the late 2020’s
Silver and Gold similarities between the 1970’s and 2020’s bull runs
$9,250 Gold by 2028
S&P to Gold ratio from 1921 to present day
165 years of Oil v Silver
Is an 80% Bitcoin crash to happen?
And much more
Contact Information
You can connect with Tom on Substack atand also on LinkedIn.
