The Contrarian Capitalist

Tom Bradshaw - Silver to $375, Gold to $9,250, Oil to $350 by 2029

Bitcoin could also crash 80% too. Tom's excellent charting analysis reveals all.
The Contrarian Capitalist
and
Tom Bradshaw
Dec 08, 2025
Today’s episode features

Tom Bradshaw
, an independent macro strategist and financial markets commentator. He is also the author of the ‘Beyond the Headlines’ newsletter, where he provides historical, data-driven insights on global macro trends, markets, and systemic financial risks.

Please LIKE, SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE TO THE CONTRARIAN CAPITALIST

NB - Recorded on Monday 8th December AM. A lot of charts are discussed, so it is advised to watch the video.

Please also provide feedback on this video. If you would like to see more chart analysis from Tom (other commodities etc) then please do let us know by leaving a comment or getting in touch!

Tom discusses:

  • Silver charts from 1802, including a significant price target for the late 2020’s

  • Silver and Gold similarities between the 1970’s and 2020’s bull runs

  • $9,250 Gold by 2028

  • S&P to Gold ratio from 1921 to present day

  • 165 years of Oil v Silver

  • Is an 80% Bitcoin crash to happen?

  • And much more

Contact Information

You can connect with Tom on Substack at

Tom Bradshaw
and also on LinkedIn.

