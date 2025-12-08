Tom Bradshaw - Silver to $375, Gold to $9,250, Oil to $350 by 2029

Today’s episode features

, an independent macro strategist and financial markets commentator. He is also the author of the

newsletter, where he provides historical, data-driven insights on global macro trends, markets, and systemic financial risks.

Tom discusses:

Silver charts from 1802, including a significant price target for the late 2020’s

Silver and Gold similarities between the 1970’s and 2020’s bull runs

$9,250 Gold by 2028

S&P to Gold ratio from 1921 to present day

165 years of Oil v Silver

Is an 80% Bitcoin crash to happen?

And much more

Contact Information

You can connect with Tom on Substack at

and

.

