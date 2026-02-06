Tom Luongo on Power, Polling, Silver, and why the USA has to win at all costs

Today’s episode is another incredibly wide-ranging conversation with Tom Luongo from Gold, Goats ‘N Guns.

NB - Recorded on Friday 6th February 2026 AM

As per our previous conversations, it was simply a case of turning on the microphone and letting the conversation flow.

A wide range of subjects were covered, including:

The US Mid-terms and the polling problem

Silver and what is going on behind the scenes. Is JP Morgan long?

The Donroe-Doctrine and why the USA must win at all costs

Why General George S. Patton is Tom’s favourite American

Why the US didn’t really win WWII, but why it now has to win at all costs

Trump, NATO, 4 powers at play and what is likely to happen moving forwards

The importance of having wiggle room when writing & commentating on the markets and geopolitical events

And much more

Contact Information & Previous Recordings

Websites

https://tomluongo.me/ AND https://goldgoatsnguns.com/

Patreon

https://www.patreon.com/GoldGoatsNGuns

X

https://x.com/TFL1728

Our previous 2 conversations are below:

