The Contrarian Capitalist

Tom Luongo on Power, Polling, Silver, and why the USA has to win at all costs

From the Donroe Doctrine and NATO fractures to JP Morgan’s silver positioning, General Patton and why winning is the most important thing!
The Contrarian Capitalist's avatar
The Contrarian Capitalist
Feb 06, 2026
Today’s episode is another incredibly wide-ranging conversation with Tom Luongo from Gold, Goats ‘N Guns.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

NB - Recorded on Friday 6th February 2026 AM

As per our previous conversations, it was simply a case of turning on the microphone and letting the conversation flow.

A wide range of subjects were covered, including:

  • The US Mid-terms and the polling problem

  • Silver and what is going on behind the scenes. Is JP Morgan long?

  • The Donroe-Doctrine and why the USA must win at all costs

  • Why General George S. Patton is Tom’s favourite American

  • Why the US didn’t really win WWII, but why it now has to win at all costs

  • Trump, NATO, 4 powers at play and what is likely to happen moving forwards

  • The importance of having wiggle room when writing & commentating on the markets and geopolitical events

  • And much more

Contact Information & Previous Recordings

Websites

https://tomluongo.me/ AND https://goldgoatsnguns.com/

Patreon

https://www.patreon.com/GoldGoatsNGuns

X

https://x.com/TFL1728

Our previous 2 conversations are below:

Tom Luongo - WWIII averted (for now) & Fed to cut by 50bps in July

Tom Luongo - WWIII averted (for now) & Fed to cut by 50bps in July

The Contrarian Capitalist
·
June 27, 2025
Read full story
Tom Luongo - The Good, The Bad + The British Establishment

Tom Luongo - The Good, The Bad + The British Establishment

The Contrarian Capitalist
·
September 26, 2024
Read full story

Paid subscribers receive high-conviction written research, weekly commodity and market wraps with clear traffic-light signals, and early access to podcasts and bonus macro insights, all designed to support capital protection and asymmetric opportunity spotting.

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this podcast should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

