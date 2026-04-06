The purpose of this post is to provide you with a quick personal, portfolio and general Contrarian Capitalist update.

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Portfolio Update

There have been sponsored posts on the channel recently from Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET; OTC: MMETF; FSE: 8NQ) and Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (OTCQB: PVGDF)

Syntholene Energy (TSXV: ESAF; FSE: 3DD0; OTCQB: SYNTF), Norsemont Mining (CSE:NOM | OTC: NRRSF) and First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS; FSE: KD0; OTCQX: FRSPF) have all previously appeared on the channel too and will continue to do so moving forwards.

I will be taking up positions in all of these companies in due course.

The reason for not having a position in these companies at the time of writing is twofold:

My current investment broker does not have easy access to them i.e. I have to try and phone them from abroad and they charge an extortionate amount to place a trade over the phone. I am currently in the process of re-structuring everything i.e. US LLC & obtaining a new investment broker linked to that new LLC

Once point 2 has been achieved then I will be taking up suitable positions.

As per usual, my personal positions are not financial recommendations, and you have to do all of your own due diligence prior to making your investments. The Contrarian Capitalist undertakes research before accepting paid promotional work from companies that reach out.

Plan A/B/C and re-structuring

The recent trip to Paraguay meant that my personal tax position was sorted as well as obtaining my Paraguayan temporary residency card. This now means I have the right of abode in 3 different countries in 3 different continents. This is very good progress!

On the back of this, I will be working with The Jerz Group to formalise a US LLC as well as other tax structuring and future proofing both The Contrarian Capitalist and my personal and family positions.

I have used The Jerz Group for the Paraguayan Residency process and can hands down say that it was a very good and hassle-free experience. The Jerz Group are able to help anyone worldwide. Use the button below to explore their available options and please mention The Contrarian Capitalist when you get in touch with them.

The Jerz Group Services

Jeremy will likely be on the show in due course.

I will keep you updated with how everything above progresses.

The current investing climate is pretty intense and volatility will only increase. I’ve put together some ideas of what could be done in this tough environment, as well as providing an updated portfolio.

Top 5 ideas I’m pondering at the moment (plus portfolio update)