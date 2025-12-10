Trader Ferg – Two Top Tin Picks, Why Rhodium Could Run, and the Best Commodity Opportunities Right Now!

Today’s podcast guest is Trader

, a true Contrarian who has been a

and who has a

.

‘‘Full-time trader for 9 years’’‘‘habit of hanging out in hated corners of the market that are uninvestable"

NB - Recorded on Tuesday 9th December PM. Many companies and ETF’s are mentioned throughout the recording. These are not to be taken as financial advice/recommendations. Always do your own homework and manage risk properly. We are not financial advisors.

In this wide-ranging podcast, Ferg discusses:

2 Tin companies worth keeping an eye on

Supply dynamics for Platinum, Palladium, Rhodium and Copper

Why the future is bright for PGMs but not necessarily Copper

How to potentially profit from oil services moving forwards

Why getting out of USD exposure could be wise moving forwards

Quasi Exchanges

And much more

Contact Information & Previous Recordings

You can find Trader

on

and

.

You can listen to our previous conversation below.

Three must read articles from Ferg include:

The Platinum Stock Supply Crisis by Dr. David Davis - Auctus Metals: Expert Precious Metal Portfolio Management Services

