Trader Ferg – Two Top Tin Picks, Why Rhodium Could Run, and the Best Commodity Opportunities Right Now!

Today’s podcast guest is Trader, a true Contrarian who has been a ‘‘Full-time trader for 9 years’’ and who has a ‘‘habit of hanging out in hated corners of the market that are uninvestable".
NB - Recorded on Tuesday 9th December PM. Many companies and ETF’s are mentioned throughout the recording. These are not to be taken as financial advice/recommendations. Always do your own homework and manage risk properly. We are not financial advisors.
In this wide-ranging podcast, Ferg discusses:
2 Tin companies worth keeping an eye on
Supply dynamics for Platinum, Palladium, Rhodium and Copper
Why the future is bright for PGMs but not necessarily Copper
How to potentially profit from oil services moving forwards
Why getting out of USD exposure could be wise moving forwards
Quasi Exchanges
And much more
Contact Information & Previous Recordings
You can find Traderon Substack and X.
You can listen to our previous conversation below.
Three must read articles from Ferg include:
The Platinum Stock Supply Crisis by Dr. David Davis - Auctus Metals: Expert Precious Metal Portfolio Management Services
