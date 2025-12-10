The Contrarian Capitalist

The Contrarian Capitalist

Trader Ferg – Two Top Tin Picks, Why Rhodium Could Run, and the Best Commodity Opportunities Right Now!

Ferg covers the two Tin companies on his radar, the real story behind PGMs and Copper, where oil services may be heading, and why ditching the dollar may be smart.
The Contrarian Capitalist
Dec 10, 2025
Today’s podcast guest is Trader

Ferg
, a true Contrarian who has been a ‘‘Full-time trader for 9 years’’ and who has a ‘‘habit of hanging out in hated corners of the market that are uninvestable".

NB - Recorded on Tuesday 9th December PM. Many companies and ETF's are mentioned throughout the recording. These are not to be taken as financial advice/recommendations. Always do your own homework and manage risk properly. We are not financial advisors.

In this wide-ranging podcast, Ferg discusses:

  • 2 Tin companies worth keeping an eye on

  • Supply dynamics for Platinum, Palladium, Rhodium and Copper

  • Why the future is bright for PGMs but not necessarily Copper

  • How to potentially profit from oil services moving forwards

  • Why getting out of USD exposure could be wise moving forwards

  • Quasi Exchanges

  • And much more

Contact Information & Previous Recordings

You can find Trader

Ferg
on Substack and X.

You can listen to our previous conversation below.

Trader Ferg - Platinum Group Metals (PGM's) + Oil and Natural Gas

Trader Ferg - Platinum Group Metals (PGM's) + Oil and Natural Gas

The Contrarian Capitalist
·
Feb 27
Three must read articles from Ferg include:

Trader Ferg
Ferg's Radar
A smorgasbord of things I won’t get around to writing about otherwise…
3 days ago · 58 likes · 6 comments · Ferg
Trader Ferg
Ferg’s Finds (Tin Special)
Article(s…
2 months ago · 57 likes · 10 comments · Ferg
Trader Ferg
Revisiting Tin
Having a heavy filter on ideas is key in the investment game, as there is no shame in missing something that takes off…
2 years ago · 75 likes · 24 comments · Ferg

The Platinum Stock Supply Crisis by Dr. David Davis - Auctus Metals: Expert Precious Metal Portfolio Management Services

