The Contrarian Capitalist

Masters of Compounding
3h

Great top-down thesis!

I was actually working on something similar myself, but it wouldn’t have added much beyond what you’ve already done, really excellent work.

I’ll just mention PUR.TXSV / Premier American Uranium as a junior. It has a few specific features that make the bet genuinely interesting, and in my view it’s still very undervalued (even at today’s uranium price). Definitely worth a look.

Looking forward to reading more from you.

ronmt
7h

WOW!! Talk about Deep dive ... Thank You doing my risk allocation due diligence NOW!! Own URNJ .. drilling down with this Value-Added Handbook ... immediately actionable tool!! I don't buy green bananas so I will turn my focus to 1-2-5 year horizons ... the hunt begins in earnest ... and will lead to a great outcome ... just sayin ... Thank You !!

Cameco CCH Westinghouse WAB Brookfield BAM CentrusEnergy LEU [own it] Lightbridge LTBR Cadre CDRE Denison Mines DNN Energy Fuels UUUU [own it (SPUT above all my EMAs [skinny volume but new world SMR builders] ) BHP ... just getting started ;-)

