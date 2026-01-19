Today’s post is a collaboration with Ozeco from Crack The Market.

We are releasing the most comprehensive deep dive into the metal at the heart of the Nuclear Renaissance and the Electrification and AI investment supercycles, URANIUM!

Uranium and nuclear energy are at the intersection of many of the most important megatrends reshaping our world:

The electrification of the world (electricity going from 24% to 40% of our energy mix by 2040)

Reshoring & sovereignty (nuclear power being essential for energy sovereignty in an electrifying world with a nuclear renaissance being underway globally, nuclear power is essential for AI infrastructure to scale but requires the West to reshore the nuclear fuel value chain)

The AI revolution (AI and nuclear energy are more and more tied together every day as hyperscalers sign deals with nuclear utilities and AI drives the historical load growth inflection we are seeing)

The rise of China (China being by far the biggest growth driver in nuclear power).

Uranium is the commodity fuelling the Nuclear Renaissance. As a high energy-density, high baseload & low emission fuel source, uranium and nuclear energy have re-emerged at the nexus of electrification and historical electricity demand growth further accelerated by the titanic AI infrastructure wave. With strong policy impetus and significant anticipated growth in nuclear power generation, this is a paradigm shift in the structural demand outlook for uranium that should drive a meaningful price upcycle.

This deep dive will help you understand why we are just entering a nuclear renaissance, what is uranium, how it is turned into nuclear fuel, how it is priced, how the demand and supply outlook stack up, why the outlook is so bullish for this unique commodity, how to get exposure to uranium and the stocks to monitor as we enter this upcycle.

Before this deep dive, I recommend reading some of our other write ups on the Electrification megatrend:

Discover one of the defining megatrends of our generation, the coming boom in electricity demand and grid investment supercycle, and how to play this decade long structural opportunity. This megatrend is completely intertwined with the AI data center buildout, making it crucial to understand Electrification.

The Age of Copper: Riding the Electrification, AI Data Center and Grid Investment Supercycles: Understand why copper is uniquely positioned at the heart of the electrification and AI data center supercycles, what is means for the metal’s price and how to get exposure to copper.

Understand how to invest in the $3-4tn AI Supercycle, a once in a lifetime investment opportunity.

Uranium Insider Justin Huhn appeared on The Contrarian Capitalist podcast back in August 2025.

Q&A on Uranium with the Uranium Investor on The Contrarian Capitalist back in July 2025.

Table of content

A Nuclear Renaissance: Why We Are Entering a Uranium Supercycle

What is Uranium

Uranium Value Chain - The Nuclear Fuel Cycle: From Uranium Ore to Reactor Fuel

Uses of Uranium

Pricing & Contracting Structure: Spot vs Term Pricing

Demand - Doubling or Tripling in The Next 15 Years

Supply - Slowly Increasing

Why the Uranium Outlook is Bullish (2026 and Beyond)

Recent Developments in Nuclear and Uranium

How To Get Exposure to Uranium

Uranium Stocks To Keep An Eye Out For

What to Monitor Going Forward

A Nuclear Renaissance: Why We Are Entering a Uranium Supercycle

Why is nuclear energy so attractive? Uranium is incredibly energy dense. 1 tonne of natural uranium can produce 44m kWh of carbon free electricity, compared to >20,000 tonnes of thermal coal needed to produce the same electricity on top of the fact that it delivers carbon emissions. To put this into context, a single uranium fuel pellet (8-15mm in diameter and 10- 15mm in length) used in nuclear fuel can power a single light bulb for 5 years, whereas a similar amount of coal will only be able to power it for 100 seconds. Additionally nuclear energy is also carbon-free, with a reliable, high baseload capacity (meaning it can deliver a lot of electricity to the grid constantly, vs renewables which are intermittent). Modern Gen III and VI reactors, however, can ramp up and down between 25-100% of power within minutes, this allows them to load-follow and better integrate with variable renewable energy/support grid balancing.

As the world grapples with rising electricity demand and climate change, nuclear is increasingly seen as the best solution for secure, affordable and clean energy.

The COP28 commitment to triple nuclear capacity by 2050 has driven a new sense of urgency, paving the way for public policy U-turns as well as private sector commitments.

We are entering a Nuclear Renaissance.

So much so that NASA wants to put a nuclear reactor on the moon - NASA, DOE aim for nuclear reactor on moon by 2030 - World Nuclear News

Why is this going to lead to a uranium supercycle? Demand for uranium is inelastic, uranium demand is structurally growing for the next decades, at the early stages of a nuclear renaissance, supply is struggling to keep up, geopolitical tensions are rising putting pressure on supply, financial demand is growing and the supply/demand deficit is only growing.

2025 was a big year for nuclear energy revival, especially in the US with many catalysts:

In May , executive orders were issued for the nuclear sector to have 10GW of nuclear new builds under construction by 2030 as well as orders for 5GW of upgrades to existing nuclear facilities along the same time frame.

Then in late October, the US government announced a partnership with Cameco, Westinghouse, and Brookfield to provide at least $80bn for new large scale nuclear projects in the US. The goal of the >$80bn is to jump start supply chains and help derisk the cost of the first movers, which will bear the brunt of higher sourcing and supply chain costs. This is important given how cautious utilities have been in building new nuclear reactors given the significant cost overruns (most recent project, Vogtle, ran $17bn over budget, costing a whopping $37bn). Of course, there still remains significant questions around what this investment will look like, we are likely to gain more clarity on this in 2026. How will this money be deployed? The allocation of federal dollars could take many forms ranging from upfront funding for long lead-time materials procurement to disbursements through the DOE’s Loans Program Office or other methods.

A boom in nuclear power: Uranium demand could increase up to 2.9x under Net Zero Emissions targets. Nuclear power capacity would need to reach 916 GW by 2050, 2.2x current capacity and at net capacity additions of 29 GW/year, 25x the average annual additions achieved historically between 2010-2022. Uranium demand would be 1.8x current production levels by 2030, and 2.9x by 2050.

Resources can’t keep up: The currently identified uranium resources of 8 million tonnes are sufficient to meet both low and high-growth nuclear capacity needs through 2050 and beyond (though 50-80% of the resource base would be consumed by 2050). However, these resources will require further development for production. Even if nuclear capacity remains stable at 2050 levels through the end of the century, cumulative demand could exceed the current identified uranium resource base by the end of the century.

Conclusion: A growing and structural supply deficit of 20 million lb in the near term will likely expand to >120 million lb by 2040, representing 40% undersupply in the global uranium market as historical underinvestment into new supply sources is combined with accelerating global interest in nuclear as a clean, reliable energy source. Global investment in nuclear power generation has inflected in the last 5 years, experiencing ~14% CAGR from 2021-24, after years of minimal investment. Public support for nuclear energy has continued to grow, with over 30 countries committing to triple nuclear energy capacity by 2050 and >350 reactors currently proposed globally. This demand growth is compounded by underinvestment into new uranium supply as utilities have focused investment on downstream supply, while relying on existing inventories and underfeeding to fill deficits. Fundamental market imbalances are further influenced by several factors, including the investment strategy of vehicles such as the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (SPUT), which has accumulated inventory last reported at 74.2 mlb, and existing large producers that state they are not incentivised to bring additional supply to the market at current prices.

What is Uranium?

Uranium is a radioactive metal: Uranium is a naturally occurring radioactive heavy metal found in the Earth’s crust. It is silvery-grey in colour and belongs to the actinide series on the periodic table (symbol: U, atomic number: 92). Uranium is weakly radioactive in its natural form and comes in two different isotopes (meaning a slightly different form: they have the same chemical characteristics, but different atomic weights) as U-238 (99.3% of the total) and U-235 (0.7%). U-235 is the isotope primarily used for nuclear energy due to its ability to sustain a nuclear chain reaction, thanks to its all-important fissile property (meaning it can be split, as seen below, yielding a lot of energy) which allows it to be used as an energy source, this is what is called nuclear fission.

How do you make electricity from uranium? The nucleus of the U-235 atom comprises 92 protons and 143 neutrons (92 + 143 = 235). When the nucleus of a U-235 atom captures a moving neutron it splits in two (fissions) and releases some energy in the form of heat, also two or three additional neutrons are thrown off. If enough of these expelled neutrons cause the nuclei of other U-235 atoms to split, releasing further neutrons, a fission chain reaction can be achieved. When this happens over and over again, many millions of times, a very large amount of heat is produced from a relatively small amount of uranium. It is this process, in effect burning uranium, which occurs in a nuclear reactor. The heat is used to make steam to produce electricity.

Uranium is actually quite common: It is amongst the most common elements in the Earth’s crust, uranium is 500x more common than gold and as common as tin, tungsten & molybdenum. However, the challenge with uranium mining, as with most other commodities, lies in identifying deposits of high enough concentrations to make extraction and recovery economical. To put this into context, the average concentration of uranium in the Earth’s crust is 2.8 parts per million, vs deposits supporting the uranium mines today >1,000 parts per million, or 0.10% U grade.

Uranium mainly comes from 3 types of deposits: Most of the world’s operating production come from the three main types of deposits, sandstone (like Kazatomprom’s ISR operations in Kazakhstan), polymetallic iron-oxide breccia (like BHP’s Olympic Dam in Australia), and Proterozoic unconformity (like Cameco’s McArthur River & Cigar Lake in Saskatchewan, Canada). There are 6.5Mt U (million tonnes of uranium) of total reserve & resources from these three types (out of 15 deposit types), at an average 0.05-0.35% U grade, enough to sustain the current level of annual consumption for >90 years.

The top 10 uranium mines represent 62% of the production. Uranium is mined through either underground mining (3 in the top 10 including the 2 biggest mines), open-pit mining (2 in the top 10), or in-situ recovery/leach (ISR/ISL) (5 in the top 10), and as a by-product (1 in the top 10). An increasing proportion of the world’s uranium now comes from in situ leach (ISL) mining, where oxygenated groundwater is circulated through a very porous orebody to dissolve the uranium oxide and bring it to the surface. ISL may use either weak acid or alkaline solutions to keep the uranium in solution. The leached uranium oxide is then recovered from the solution as in a conventional mill

Uranium Value Chain - The Nuclear Fuel Cycle: From Uranium Ore to Reactor Fuel

On its path to becoming nuclear fuel, uranium goes through solid, liquid and gaseous forms. To prepare uranium for use in a nuclear reactor, it undergoes the steps of mining and milling, conversion, enrichment and fuel fabrication (front end of the nuclear fuel cycle). After uranium has spent about three years in a reactor to produce electricity, the used fuel may undergo a further series of steps including temporary storage, reprocessing, and recycling before the waste produced is disposed of (back end of the fuel cycle). Fuel removed from a reactor, after it has reached the end of its useful life, can be reprocessed so that most is recycled for new fuel.

Mining:

Uranium ore (UO2 , or other mineral forms) naturally exists as the mineral uraninite which appears as a dense, silvery-grey metal typically found within most unconformity deposits (like in Canada ), or as coffinite or carnotite which appear yellow or green and typically found within sandstone deposits (like in Kazakhstan). Unconformities or breccia-type hard ore deposits are mined using traditional underground or open-pit methods , whilst the sandstone deposits are extracted using in-situ recovery .

Companies involved in mining and milling : UK: Yellow Cake Canada: Cameco, Denison Mines, NextGen Energy Kazakhstan: Kazatomprom Australia: BHP, Paladin Energy, Boss Energy China: CGN Mining US: enCore Energy, Uranium Energy Core, Ur-Energy, Energy Fuels France: Orano Russia: Rosatom



Milling: The mined uranium ore is milled and/or leach-processed into a concentrated, yellow or brown oxide powder, the famous yellowcake or U3O8, containing 80-85% of uranium (vs as little as 0.1% in the original ore). Triuranium octoxide (U3O8) is low in radioactivity and chemically stable, this is the standard tradable commodity that is quoted and sold on the markets, and transported around the world in 200L drums to be the feedstock of nuclear fuel.

Processing & conversion:

The solid yellowcake is chemically converted into uranium hexafluoride or UF6 , colloquially termed the hex , through reduction and fluorination, which can exist either in stable solid form as a white crystalline for storage and transportation , or heated to vaporise into a gas form for isotope separation .

Companies involved in conversion: France: Orano Canada: Cameco



Enrichment:

Through a gas centrifuge which exploits the slight mass difference between the fissile U-235 isotope and the non-fissile U-238, the UF6 gas is spun and separated into two streams : one containing the level of desired U-235, and the other (the tail) with progressively depleted U-235 that is run back again through the centrifuge. Enrichment increases the content of the fissile isotope U- 235 from 0.7% in natural to 3-5% . Each tonne of enriched UF6 represents 7-8 tonnes of natural uranium feed.

Fuel fabrication & assemblies : The enriched UF6 is processed back into enriched uranium dioxide or UO2 , a black powder-like substance that is sintered to make uranium fuel pellets . The fuel pellets are stacked and encapsulated in metal cladding into 3-4 metre long rods to be used as reactor fuel .

Companies involved in enrichment: US: Centrus Energy, Lightbridge UK: Urenco France: Orano, Framatome Russia: Rosatom China: CNNC Japan: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries



Power generation and burn-up:

Several hundred fuel assemblies make up the core of a reactor. For a reactor with an output of 1,000 MW , the core would contain about 75 tonnes of low-enriched uranium . In the reactor core the U-235 isotope fissions or splits , producing a lot of heat in a continuous process called a chain reaction . The process depends on the presence of a moderator such as water or graphite, and is fully controlled.

Some of the U-238 in the reactor core is turned into plutonium and about half of this is also fissioned, providing about one-third of the reactor’s energy output.

As in fossil-fuel burning electricity generating plants, the heat is used to produce steam to drive a turbine and an electric generator . Through this process, a 1,000 MW unit provides over 8 billion kilowatt hours (8 TWh) of electricity in one year, enough to power 600,000-900,000 homes .

To maintain efficient reactor performance, about one-third of the spent fuel is removed every year or 18 months, to be replaced with fresh fuel . The length of fuel cycle is correlated with the use of burnable absorbers in the fuel, allowing higher burn-up.

Typically, some 44m kWh of electricity is produced from one tonne of natural uranium . The production of this amount of electrical power from fossil fuels would require the burning of over 20,000 tonnes of coal or 8.5 million cubic metres of gas .

An issue in operating reactors, and hence specifying the fuel for them, is fuel burn-up . Fuel burn-up is measured in gigawatt-days (thermal) per tonne and its potential is proportional to the level of enrichment. To date a limiting factor has been the physical robustness of fuel assemblies, and hence burn-up levels have been limited to about 40 GWd/t, requiring only around 4% enrichment. With the advancement of equipment and fuel assemblies, 55 GWd/t is now possible (with 5% enrichment), and 70 GWd/t is in sight (though this would require 6% enrichment). The benefit of increased burn-up is that operation cycles can be longer, around 24 months , and the number of fuel assemblies discharged as used fuel can be reduced by one third. Associated fuel cycle cost is expected to be reduced by about 20%.

As with coal-fired power stations, about two thirds of the heat produced is released, either to a large volume of water (from the sea or large river, heating it a few degrees) or to a relatively smaller volume of water in cooling towers, using evaporative cooling (latent heat of vaporization).

Used fuel:

With time, the concentration of fission fragments and heavy elements in the fuel will increase to the point where it is no longer practical to continue using it . So after 18-36 months the used fuel is removed from the reactor . The amount of energy that is produced from a fuel assembly varies with the type of reactor and the policy of the reactor operator. Used fuel will typically have about 1.0% U-235 and 0.6% fissile plutonium (almost 1% Pu total), with around 95% U-238.f The balance, about 3%, is fission products and minor actinides.

When removed from a reactor, the fuel will be emitting both radiation , principally from the fission fragments, and heat . It is unloaded into a storage pond immediately adjacent to the reactor to allow the radiation levels to decrease. In the ponds, the water shields the radiation and absorbs the heat, which is removed by circulating the water through external heat exchangers. Used fuel is held in such pools for several months and sometimes many years . It may then be transferred to naturally-ventilated dry storage, generally on site.

Depending on the policies of particular countries, some used fuel may be transferred to central storage facilities. Whilst there is a clear incentive for interim storage, used fuel must ultimately either be reprocessed in order to recycle most of it, or prepared for permanent disposal . The longer it is stored, the easier it is to handle, due to decay of radioactivity.

There are two options for used fuel: Reprocessing to recover and recycle the usable portion of it or long-term storage and final disposal without reprocessing.

Reprocessing: Used fuel still contains about 96% of its original uranium, of which the fissionable U-235 content has been reduced to less than 1%. About 3% of the used fuel comprises waste products and the remaining 1% is plutonium (Pu) produced while the fuel was in the reactor. Reprocessing separates uranium and plutonium from waste products (and from the fuel assembly cladding) by cutting up the fuel rods and dissolving them in acid to separate the various materials. It enables recycling of the uranium and plutonium into fresh fuel, and produces a significantly reduced amount of waste (compared with treating all used fuel as waste). The remaining 3% of high-level radioactive waste (some 750 kg per year from a 1,000 MW reactor) can be stored in liquid form and subsequently solidified.

Uranium and plutonium recycling:

The uranium recovered from reprocessing , which typically contains a slightly higher concentration of U-235 than occurs in nature, can be reused as fuel after conversion and enrichment .

The plutonium can be directly made into mixed oxide (MOX) fuel, in which uranium and plutonium oxides are combined. In reactors that use MOX fuel (which power 5% of the nuclear fleet and 10% of France’s fleet) , plutonium substitutes for the U-235 in normal uranium oxide fuel.

About eight fuel assemblies reprocessed can yield one MOX fuel assembly, two-thirds of an enriched uranium fuel assembly, and about three tonnes of depleted uranium (enrichment tails) plus about 150 kg of waste . It avoids the need to purchase about 12 tonnes of natural uranium from a mine .

Another way of recycling plutonium and uranium from reprocessing is Russia’s REMIX-Fuel (REgenerated MIXture of U, Pu oxides), not yet commercialized. Here a non-separated mix of both has some low-enriched uranium (17% U-235) added, to produce fuel with about 1% Pu-239 and 4% U-235.

Apart from the incidental transformation of U-238 into plutonium in a normal reactor, U-238 is not usable in today’s fuel cycle. However, in a fast neutron reactor it is fissionable, as well as (more importantly) giving rise to plutonium, and is therefore potentially valuable. Increasingly, today’s used fuel is being seen as a future resource rather than a waste.

Nuclear waste:

Waste from the nuclear fuel cycle is categorized as high-, medium- or low-level based on the amount of radiation that it emits . This waste comes from a number of sources and includes: Low-level waste produced at all stages of the fuel cycle. Intermediate-level waste produced during reactor operation and by reprocessing. High-level waste, which is waste containing the highly-radioactive fission products separated in reprocessing, and in many countries, the used fuel itself. Separated high-level waste also contains long-lived transuranic elements (all radioactively unstable).

After reprocessing, the liquid high-level waste can be calcined (heated strongly) to produce a dry powder , which is incorporated into borosilicate (Pyrex) glass to immobilize it. The glass is then poured into stainless steel canisters, each holding 400 kg of glass. A year’s waste from a 1,000 MW reactor is contained in five tonnes of such glass , or about 12 canisters 1.3 metres high and 0.4 metres in diameter. These can readily be transported and stored, with appropriate shielding.

The uranium enrichment process leads to the production of much depleted uranium , in which the concentration of U-235 is significantly less than the 0.7% found in nature. Small quantities of this material, which is primarily U-238, are used in applications where its very high-density characteristics are required , including radiation shielding the production of MOX fuel. While U-238 is not fissile it is a low specific activity radioactive material and some precautions must, therefore, be taken in its storage or disposal.

Companies involved in waste disposal: France: Veolia, Orano US: Holtec, Cadre South Korea: Hyundai E&C, Korea Nuclear Fuel Russia: Rosatom UK: Babcock



Used fuel and separated waste, final disposal:

At the present time, there are no disposal facilities (as opposed to storage facilities) in operation in which used fuel not destined for reprocessing, and the waste from reprocessing, can be placed. In either case the material is stored in a solid, stable wasteform .

There is currently no pressing need to establish such facilities, as the total volume of such waste is relatively small . Further, the longer it is stored the easier it is to handle , due to the progressive decrease of radioactivity.

There is also a reluctance to dispose of used fuel because it represents a significant energy resource which could be reprocessed at a later date to allow recycling of the uranium and plutonium.

A number of countries are carrying out studies to determine the optimum approach to the disposal of used fuel and waste from reprocessing. The general consensus favours its placement into deep geological repositories, about 500 metres down, initially recoverable before being permanently sealed.

To give a sense of the lifecycle of uranium with real numbers, for a 1,000 MW nuclear power reactor (typical of the reactors operating today, for context France has 63,000 MW of installed nuclear power capacity), you need to extract 20,000-40,000 tonnes of uranium ore to make 27.6 tonnes of enriched fuel (UO2), with ⅓ needing to be replaced every year.

Uses of Uranium

Uranium is primarily used for nuclear power generation but also defense applications, nuclear weapons and scientific/healthcare applications.

Nuclear Power Generation

The most common use of uranium by far in the world is as a fuel for nuclear reactors to produce electricity.

Who uses nuclear power? About 9% of the world’s electricity is generated from uranium in nuclear reactors . This amounts to over 2500 TWh each year , as much as from all sources of electricity worldwide in 1960.

It comes from about 440 nuclear reactors with a total output capacity of about 400,000MW operating in 31 countries. About 70 more reactors are under construction and about 110 are planned.

Armenia, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea and Ukraine all get 30% or more of their electricity from nuclear reactors. The USA has over 90 operable reactors, supplying 20% of its electricity. France gets about 70% of its electricity from uranium .

Over the 60 years that the world has enjoyed the benefits of cleanly-generated electricity from nuclear power, there have been about 18,500 reactor-years of operational experience .

The uranium used in this case is called Low Enriched Uranium, which contains a U-235 concentration between 0.711 percent and 20 percent. Most commercial reactor fuel uses low enriched uranium (LEU) enriched to between 3 percent and 5 percent U-235, sometimes referred to as reactor-grade uranium.

Defence & Military Applications.

Nuclear Weapons: Enriched uranium (especially U-235) used in the cores of nuclear warheads.

Naval Propulsion Powers nuclear submarines and aircraft carriers . About 200 small nuclear reactors power some 150 ships, mostly submarines, but ranging from icebreakers to aircraft carriers . These can stay at sea for long periods without having to make refuelling stops like the nuclear-powered icebreakers in the Russian Arctic Uses highly enriched uranium (HEU) for compact, long-duration power, which contains a U-235 concentration greater than 20 percent . Highly enriched uranium (HEU) is used in naval propulsion reactors, nuclear weapons and in some research reactors.

Armor-Piercing Ammunition Depleted uranium (DU) used in military shells and tank armour for its high density and ability to penetrate targets. Depleted Uranium contains a U-235 concentration of 0.711 percent or less . It is a co-product of the enrichment process.



Scientific and Industrial Uses

Radiation Shielding: Depleted uranium used to shield equipment and containers from radiation.

Radioisotope Production: Small special-purpose nuclear reactors produce radioactive materials (radioisotopes) like molybdenum-99 for cancer diagnostics. There are a wide range of applications for these radioisotopes like medical (diagnosis and research), preservation of food, to grow crops and breed livestock, in industrial and many other fields. The use of artificially-produced radioisotopes has become widespread since the early 1950s, and there are now about 220 research reactors in 56 countries producing them . These are essentially neutron factories rather than sources of heat.

Scientific Research: Used in nuclear physics experiments and materials testing in research reactors.

Potential Medical Uses (Developing)

Some research is ongoing into using uranium compounds in targeted cancer therapies, though this is not a major use today.

Pricing & Contracting Structure: Spot vs Term Pricing

Uranium is not your usual commodity

Unlike most commodities, uranium does not trade on an open market or exchange, its prices are typically the results of private buyer/seller negotiations. Given the concentrated market and commercially sensitive nature of the contracts, transparency on pricing is often low. A good way to track the price is through independent consultancies like TradeTech & UxC, which report weekly benchmark prices based on surveys.

Uranium is priced in US dollars per pound of U3O8 (Triuranium octoxide, the standard traded form).

What is the Uranium Spot Price?

The spot price of uranium refers to the current market price for immediate or near-term delivery of uranium (usually within 30 days and less than 3 months).

Think of it like the stock price of uranium , changing daily or weekly based on demand/supply signals. It is a short-term market signal shaped by sentiment and liquidity and can be more volatile .

Whilst the commodity is often quoted on a spot basis, uranium spot price is often de-coupled from the commodity fundamentals given thin trading ( only about 10–20% of uranium transactions happen on the spot market).

Most of the spot market reflects traders/funds buying which does not exhaust the physical supply, whilst only 15% of spot market deals reflect utilities buying. As a result, the spot price is a better expression of the inventory dynamics today, rather than of the supply/demand balance.

What is the Uranium Term Price (also called Long-Term Price)?

The term price is the price agreed upon in long-term contracts (usually 3 to 10+ years) between uranium producers and consumers (mostly nuclear utilities). It is much more stable than the spot price .

It is a long-term signal shaped by structural fundamentals , this is the price that ultimately determines mine investment, utility contracting, and the next price upcycle .

The bulk of the uranium trade (>80% of annual volumes) happens through the term market, where uranium producers commit volumes and utilities contract volumes years ahead of delivery. The long-term price is typically negotiated confidentially, based on forecasts, cost of production, inflation, and risk management. The long-term price is often a better indication of the level at which future supplies can be secured, and typically occurs at a premium to the spot price.

Contracts often include: Base price + escalation clauses (tied to inflation or fuel indices) Flexibility in delivery volumes (usually up to ± 10%) and timing



Uranium producers can have vastly different exposures to spot price movements

Timing of contract signings and contract portfolio mix can therefore meaningfully impact producers’ leverage to commodity price/potential to capture price upside. Producers including Kazatomprom and Cameco report quarterly realised prices based on the weighted average of contracts, as well as sensitivity to spot price movements. Kazatomprom is quite exposed to the uranium spot price, with the ability to capture practically the entirety of the price movements (and rising every year from $95 of potential realized price in 2025 for $140 of average annual spot price to $110 in 2026 and $130 in 2029), and can therefore be considered as a relatively pure play on the uranium prices. Cameco has a lower spot leverage due to legacy contracts with collars (detailed uranium spot sensitivity below, capped at $62 realized price from $80-140 of spot price in 2025 to $90 in 2029) and floors (min $40 realized price even at $20 of spot price, rising to $50, when Kazatomprom is at $20) but is increasing its exposure going forward.

Why Is There So Much Secrecy Around Uranium Term Prices?

1. Private Negotiations Between Few Players

Most uranium contracts are negotiated bilaterally between a small number of buyers (nuclear utilities) and sellers (miners/producers) .

There’s no central exchange or open bidding system, so deals are done quietly and often tailored to specific needs.

2. Strategic Energy Security Concerns

Nuclear fuel is a matter of national energy security .

Utilities and governments are cautious about revealing: How much fuel they’ve secured What prices they’re paying Who their suppliers are

This is especially true in times of geopolitical tension (as seen with sanctions on Russia or Kazakh uranium).

3. Custom Contracts = Custom Pricing

Term contracts aren’t just about price, they involve complex terms like: Delivery schedules Volume flexibility Price escalation formulas (e.g., tied to inflation or spot indexes)

Because every contract is unique, there’s no “one-size-fits-all” term price to publish.

4. Market Stability & Price Protection

Both buyers and sellers prefer predictable prices for budgeting and investment decisions.

Disclosing term prices could: Affect negotiations with other parties Create pricing pressure or expectations

Secrecy helps avoid price wars or speculative behaviour that could disrupt the market.

5. Limited Reporting Infrastructure

There is no public uranium exchange , so there’s no central registry of term contracts.

Industry consultants like UxC and TradeTech publish estimated term prices based on confidential surveys and insider info—but these are approximations, not public deals.

Where the Inefficiencies Come From

1. Lack of Transparency

With no central market or transparent pricing, price discovery is delayed .

Producers don’t know what others are getting paid, buyers don’t know if they’re overpaying.

This delays investments and distorts supply/demand signals.

2. Lag Between Spot and Term

Spot prices can move rapidly, but term prices respond slowly .

This causes a disconnect, mines may not restart even when the spot price spikes, because long-term prices don’t support it yet.

3. Delayed Utility Reaction

Utilities tend to delay contracting until they feel prices are rising.

This creates “contracting cycles” : Everyone rushes to secure supply at once (like what we saw in 2006–2007 and again in 2021–2024). Prices spike, then crash as the market overreacts.



4. Supply Investment Gaps

Miners need term contracts to justify restarting or building mines .

If term pricing stays opaque or weak, new supply is delayed, leading to tight markets in the future.

What drives the price of uranium

Fundamentally the uranium price is driven by the utilities contracting cycle and procurement behaviour. However, given the lower liquidity in the physical market and the dominance of a few producers (whose capacity restarts or cuts/disruptions can have outsized impacts and swing the market balance), prices can be volatile. Additionally, the uranium/nuclear energy complex is sensitive to sentiment and newsflow on new contracts, supply cuts, policy announcements.

How to simply understand the price catalysts?

Spot prices tend to move on inventory tightening, fund activities, and near-term supply disruptions.

Term prices respond to utility procurement and policy direction.

How different events impact spot prices, term prices and uranium equities:

How has the price of uranium evolved in the past?

2000-2007 - The first uranium upcycle : Uranium spot price was as low as <$10/lb in the early 2000s . However, declining global utility inventories, combined with several supply disruptions (McArthur River flood in 2003, Cigar Lake flood in 2006, Ranger cyclones in 2007) prompted utilities to cover forward commitments through increased contracting, driving prices up to >$120/lb in 2007 .

2008-2010 - GFC and aftermath : The global financial crisis saw the liquidation of uranium holdings by investment funds and the auctioning of uranium inventories held by the US Department of Energy (8-10 million lb of U3O8), driving prices down from >$120/lb towards $40/lb .

2011-2016 - Fukushima and shift in nuclear policy : Whilst more aggressive Chinese buying fuelled the initial price spike in 2011, the Fukushima accident in March 2011 prompted a shift in global nuclear policy direction from proliferation to slowing/decommissioning. Prices fell from $70/lb in 2011 to $20/lb in 2016 .

2017-2022 - Supply curtailed but nothing happens : Multiple supply cuts from major producers including both strategic, value over volume curtailments from Kazatomprom, and suspension of Cameco (at Rabbit Lake and McArthur River), followed by Covid-driven shutdowns/C&M in Canada and Namibia which took out 20% of global supply, swung the market into deficit. However, prices hovered at $30-40/lb with lower utilities contracting.

2023-today - Start of a Nuclear Renaissance : Now into the second upcycle , the uranium price increases since 2023 are driven by: Falling utilities inventory in US/EU & flat inventory in China leading to increasing contracting intention . Continued discipline from majors and/or operational challenges tightening supply . Financial demand and physical trusts removing inventory from the spot market. Geopolitics and sanctioning of Russian enrichment capacity leading to overfeeding in the fuel cycle (more natural uranium is fed into the centrifuge than required). Strong policy tailwind globally after COP28.



We are entering a new uranium supercycle

There is a dilemma at the heart of the current uranium market:

On the demand side, utilities are reluctant to enter into long-term contracts given downstream bottlenecks and geopolitical uncertainties. Currently, long term contracting is at its lowest in a decade+ at >50 million lb/year vs replacement demand at 170 million lb/year.

On the supply side, producers are also unwilling to release latent supply/invest in new capacity until there is sufficient long-duration contracting demand at a sufficiently high price.

The market will remain structurally undersupplied until long-term contracting volumes can be sustained. 65% of the long term uranium needs of utilities, 3.2 billion lb estimated through 2045, are currently uncovered. On top of this, uranium demand could grow much faster than anticipated. And the supply picture is highly uncertain at this point, with a supply deficit growing very wide in the 2030s.

With the significant anticipated growth in global nuclear power generation, uranium demand can be delayed or deferred, but not avoided. When long-term contracting rates exceed consumption, uranium prices will rise materially higher. To give a sense of the potential timing, in the prior bull market, contracting exceeded replacement in 2005 and prices still peaked 2 years later. And this was in an oversupplied market vs the current market which is undersupplied as you can see below.

What to watch as lead indicators for prices moving forward:

Accelerating utility purchases .

Drawdown of inventories.

Demand - Doubling or Tripling in The Next 15 Years

Uranium demand doubling or tripling by 2040:

Uranium demand could grow by >50% by 2035 and >120% by 2040, driven by a true renaissance of nuclear power generation. In an upside scenario where nuclear capacity triples by 2050 (as agreed during the COP28), demand could rise by >60% by 2035 and 200% by 2040.

Uranium demand should rise from 175 million lb U3O8 to around 275 million lb in a low case, 400 million lb in a base case and nearly 550 million lb in a bull case.

What is driving this massive shift in uranium demand? A nuclear renaissance globally, nuclear being ideal for AI data centers and hyperscalers deploying vast amounts of capital and disrupting the traditional utility procurement model. New Reactor Construction: Approximately 70 reactors are under construction globally, each requiring an initial core load of 1.2 to 1.5 million pounds of uranium. On top of that, many recent announcements point to many more reactors being deployed in the next decade. Reactor Life Extensions: Many countries are extending the operational life of existing reactors, increasing long-term uranium requirements.​ Geopolitical Factors: Efforts to reduce reliance on Russian uranium are prompting utilities to secure alternative long-term supplies.​



Uranium demand is tied to the state of global nuclear power:

Short-term demand: current reactors

Medium-term demand: expansion of reactor fleet & opening of new markets

Long-term demand: expansion of nuclear uses & SMR/MMR technology

Uranium demand is a derived demand, anchored almost entirely on the operation of nuclear reactors. It is therefore completely linked to the rise and fall of global nuclear power, and, unlike cyclical industrial commodities, pre-dominantly driven by policy changes and utilities contracting cycles.

Given reactor refuel needs, uranium demand is relatively price inelastic with utilities likely to prioritise security of supply over price. The average fuel cost for a nuclear power plant is 1/4 of total operating costs, lower vs most other energy sources.

Uranium demand is also long-cycle: utilities tend to secure volumes 3-5 years in advance, typically covering 1-2 years of pipeline, and hold 3 years of inventory over time.

How much uranium do nuclear power plants consume?

The average nuclear power plant requires 1.0-1.5 million lb U3O8 at the start of its operation for the initial fuel core, requiring 3x the annual reload for its first cycle. On an ongoing basis, reactors refuel periodically on a 1-2 year cycle, at each refuelling requiring 0.3-0.7 million lb of U3O8. Utilities contracting typically start downstream at the reactors, then enrichment and conversion, before upstream at uranium supply.

A growing demand for uranium to fuel a growing reactor fleet

As discussed above, nuclear energy currently accounts for 9-10% of global electricity generation thanks to 440 operating nuclear reactors globally producing >2,500 TWh of electricity per year. This translates to baseline 180 million lb U3O8 or 65-70kt U of uranium consumption per year. There are a further 70 reactors in construction which could add a further 10-15 million lb U3O8 of demand every year towards the end of the decade, as well as further incremental support from restarts and life extensions.

The West dominates nuclear energy & uranium consumption but China will be the biggest growth driver going forward

Whilst the West currently dominates nuclear energy & uranium consumption, China is expected to be the biggest growth driver in the next decade. Uranium demand is geographically diverse, though over half of the world’s nuclear power generation currently comes from the US (29%), France (13%), and China (16%). However, with divergent nuclear policies, regulatory frameworks, and growth strategies between nations, demand is increasingly shifting to China and India who are more aggressively expanding their nuclear fleet in the short-/medium-term. India + China’s share of global nuclear generation will double from 18% to 35% by 2035, driving 3/4 of demand growth in the next decade. The prospects globally of nuclear energy are bright with big investment pushes everywhere and decades of negative nuclear policies being reversed in many geographies.

China - The rising nuclear powerhouse: China is expected to be the biggest demand growth driver in the next decade, with an ambition to grow nuclear capacity to 110-120 GW by 2030 (vs 60 GW currently). This translates into 12% CAGR to 2030, and 8% CAGR beyond as the new reactors consume more uranium in its initial cycle. Currently operating a nuclear fleet of 58 reactors, China has 33 reactors under construction and has been consistently adding 2-3 reactors per year. China should account for 1/3 of global nuclear capacity by the next decade.

India - Huge growth : India is expecting to grow nuclear capacity to 22.5 GW by early 2030s (vs 5GW currently). This translates into >5% CAGR to 2030, and 18% CAGR beyond in uranium demand.

North America - The start of a nuclear renaissanc e: The US currently has the world’s largest reactor fleet accounting for 29% of global nuclear capacity & Canada 3%. There are however no major capacity additions planned or new reactors in construction, and we expect more aged plants being extended. We expect demand to be flat over the next decade, only accelerating in late 2030s/2040s from license extension and refurbishment as the current fleet ages. There is an increasing focus for US utilities to secure local/ allied uranium supply.

Europe - Finally a pro-nuclear inflection? : The state of nuclear power is divergent in Europe , with France accounting for 13% of global nuclear generation vs Germany having decommissioned its fleet. Europe is still a big nuclear continent with around 100 GW of nuclear capacity. Short term, there is some incremental demand from newbuilds in the UK (Hinkley Point C) and Eastern Europe, but this will not be a meaningful demand driver. Europe, like the US, is starting to pivot to more pro-nuclear policies with France again taking the lead on reversing the decline of its nuclear industry, but of course this will be very slow . France is planning a large nuclear revival built around six new EPR2 reactors by the late 2030s, with options that could take total new capacity to roughly 25 GW by 2050 and keep nuclear above 50% of its power mix .

Japan & South Korea - A return of nuclear?: Japan and South Korea have seen a policy & sentiment reversal in nuclear energy, with incremental demand from both restarts (in Japan following shutdowns after the Fukushima accident in 2011, including most recently the approval of TEPCO’s plant in early 2026) and newbuilds .

Middle East - Broadening adoption of nuclear: Across the Middle East, UAE’s four-unit plant is fully operational with plants being built in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt amongst others with the technical support from other more technologically advanced countries.

The strategic, commercial, and political urgency to secure clean, reliable energy has been increasingly clear. With the significant anticipated growth in global nuclear power generation, operators are likely to add to uranium inventories. According to UxC, 2/3 of utilities demand over the next two decades (~2-3bn lb of U3O8) is uncovered.

Importantly for uranium prices, 2/3 of utilities demand over the next two decades is uncovered, meaning it is not yet secured through long-term contracts.

Nuclear reactor expansion - can we build them faster and cheaper?

The build-out of the nuclear fleet in the 1970s-80s was universally rapid. In historical context, both construction starts and connections to the grid have been at an all-time low, and political will to build expansive fleets of giant nuclear power stations in the West had largely diminished until very recently.

Common oppositions to nuclear energy include high cost & long lead time of build, on top of the environmental and safety concerns. Building nuclear power plants takes a lot of time. The median time is around 9 years, which is usually what is achieved in Asia, it but can take much longer as we have seen in Europe. France’s recent EPRs, Flamanville 3 (2024), took 17 years from first concrete, Finland’s Olkiluoto 3 EPR (2023) took 18 years, one of the longest ever and the UK’s Hinkley Point C (first concrete 2018, online 2027–2028 target) is still under construction and projected to take 10–12 years at a minimum. This explains why the recent nuclear renaissance in many countries, especially in the US and Europe, will only impact uranium demand in the 2030s.

The rise of SMRs

Small modular reactors (SMRs) are re-inventing nuclear power. They are made from individual pieces called modules, which can be mass-produced, transported separately, and assembled into a fully functioning, miniature power station. Theoretically, they are cheaper, faster, and simpler to build than traditional megaprojects (3 years construction time estimated vs 9 years as we discussed above for traditional nuclear power plants), and can be built commercially on site within AI data centers and industrial parks.

SMR technology is now at an inflection point after years of stagnation, pushed by the historical load growth seen in the US in the context of the AI infrastructure supercycle, electrification and reshoring. SMRs are clearly moving from concept (more than 75 designs have been proposed) to execution (with commercial operations starting in the late 2020s). To give a sense of the current hopes, some analysts estimate that the SMR market could reach $1tn by 2050. But the sector is seeing a real momentum. The Department of Energy has put real money behind the sector, with $900m in federal cost-sharing to support first SMR deployments, including projects with TVA and Holtec and strong backing for designs like GE Hitachi’s BWRX-300. At the policy level, streamlined licensing efforts at the NRC and bipartisan support in Congress are helping many projects see the light of day. Commercially, momentum is accelerating as utilities, states, and hyperscale power buyers look to SMRs to meet rising electricity demand, evidenced by TVA’s multi-GW SMR ambitions and growing interest from Big Tech in nuclear offtake (Constellation/Microsoft, Amazon, Google, & Meta to name a few high-profile examples).

It is important to remember that SMRs are still only getting off the ground, with deployment likely in the 2030s. Whilst there are >70 commercial designs across the world, only two are in operation today. By the 2030s, SMRs could:

Add incremental demand beyond the current nuclear fleet, though likely only <10% of total demand.

Provide customer diversification and fragmentation beyond the utilities.

Create greater enrichment demand and tighten fuel cycle capacity, as some advanced designs make use of high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) that would require higher SWU per unit of uranium (meaning more effort required to separate uranium isotopes).

What are the catalysts for the SMR space? There is likely to be an acceleration of catalysts across the SMR landscape in 2026. Investors will of course remain focused on the race to commercialize the technology. It is worth monitoring the progress of the DOE’s reactor pilot programs which include 10 companies which were selected for expedited reactor development. This program targets at least 3 SMR projects achieving criticality by July 4th 2026. Progress on SMR fuel supply chains will likely be a catalyst in 2026 as the scarcity of the HALEU supply chain has spurred investor doubt on the commerciality of some new designs. The EU Commission’s Industrial Alliance expects to publish its Strategic Action Plan in the first half of 2026, with the goal of outlining licensing standards, supply chain frameworks, additional R&D clarity and potential funding to accelerate Europe’s SMR strategy. Progress for specific company design licenses should be a key catalyst heading into 2026.

Two powerful and hidden demand drivers: Funds buying uranium and enrichment

Funds buying uranium - A new and important demand driver

Why is it so important? It removes volumes from tradeable commercial inventories, tightening the spot market.

Financial demand means the demand coming from non-utilities, non-commercial purchases and inventories, by unit trusts or other financial entities that raise capital from investors. The largest physical trusts are Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (SPUT, listed on the TSX as U.UN), Yellow Cake Trust (LSE, YCA), and ANU Energy OEIC, together they hold 90 million lb U3O8, equivalent to more than 6 months of annual uranium consumption.

These trusts buy and hold physical uranium, either as a store of value for later sale at a higher price, or as general commodity exposure to uranium without the operational or jurisdictional risks of investing in the miners. These funds can deliver strong returns when prices are rising and cost of funding & holding positions are low.

How significant is the impact of physical trust buying to demand?

Prior to 2020, physical buying was largely confined to utilities and state entities, the low price environment and relatively cheap cost of funds, combined with depressed utilities buying, during 2021-23 saw total physical trust holdings increase from 35 million lb of U3O8 in 2020 to 80 million lb in 2023. This was overwhelmingly the dominant demand increase relative to underlying reactor demand. Collapse of trust buying in 2023/24 to 20% of 2021 levels weighed on demand and contributed to weaker uranium prices. Most recently, Yellow Cake raised $125m in September to further increase uranium stock by 1.3 million lb by the end of the year. Physical trust buying will continue to be an incremental demand driver for uranium in the near-term.

This financial demand also amplifies price momentum, with the inflows/outflows tightening/loosening the spot market as readily available uranium is removed/released quickly in the market. This could alter contracting behaviour if the availability of volumes is absorbed into storage/pushed out.

Enrichment - Blurring true uranium demand

Why is it important? Underfeeding/overfeeding in enrichment can reduce/create artificial demand.

Enrichment: As discussed in the nuclear fuel cycle, enrichment is the process in which the proportion of the fissile isotope U-235 is increased from 0.7% (in natural uranium) to 3-5% (the concentration needed for fuel assemblies) through a gas centrifuge technology.

The enrichment process can:

Indirectly impact uranium demand where downstream bottlenecks/uncertainties can deter utilities from contracting upstream volumes.

Directly where enrichers’ decisions to underfeed/overfeed can reduce/create apparent uranium demand.

This mechanism during enrichment, at the heart of the uranium value chain artificially creates uranium demand/supply. The leftover depleted uranium from the process, with diminished U-235, is run back through the centrifuge to extract the U-235 until it is no longer economical to do so, often a commercial decision based on the relative abundance of uranium feed vs enrichment capacity. This means that it is possible to produce more or less enriched uranium with the same feedstock, and this of course has in impact on how much demand there is for uranium in the system.

What is overfeeding and underfeeding?

Underfeeding - extracting more enriched uranium and lowering uranium demand: When enrichment capacity is abundant and cheap, or feed material is expensive, enrichers can extract more enriched uranium from the same feed material of natural uranium by running the original uranium feedstock for longer and working the separative work unit (SWU) harder, this is underfeeding . This effectively lowers uranium demand, with the unused feed saved effectively creating secondary supply.

Overfeeding - extracting less enriched uranium and increasing uranium demand: When enrichment capacity tightens, this drives the system into overfeeding, meaning more U-235 is left in the leftover of the enrichment step and more natural uranium feed is required for the same enriched output.

The switching between under and overfeeding creates an additional supply/demand lever in the market, with each 0.05% change in tails assay equivalent to a 10-15 million lb U3O8 swing in annual uranium demand. The prime example is that, since 2023-24, sanctions on Russian capacity (previously 40% of global total enrichment) have led to a swing from underfeeding to overfeeding, creating 10 million lb incremental natural uranium demand and tightening the market balance. This contributed to the rise in uranium prices.

Supply - Slowly Increasing

Uranium supply cannot keep up long term, leading to a structural deficit:

Uranium production will grow slowly: Uranium production has stagnated in recent years around 160 million lb U3O8 . Uranium production will likely grow MSD% over the next decade , still dominated by the same countries.

The market is experiencing a growing and structural supply deficit of 20 million lbs in the near term that will likely expand to >120 million lbs by 2040, representing 40% undersupply in the global uranium market.

Uranium production is vulnerable to disruptions given how highly concentrated it is in its production: top 6 producers 84% of production, top 3 countries 75% of production.

What are the risk factors for uranium supply Geopolitical risks threaten uranium supply: The Russia-Ukraine war, sanctions and export bans have disrupted the nuclear fuel supply chain. Long development lead times constrain new supply: Uranium greenfield mines often take over a decade from discovery to production due to permitting hurdles, financing, and technical complexities, limiting the market’s ability to respond quickly to rising demand. Heavily concentrated in non western jurisdictions: Deteriorating relations between Western and Non Western countries creates security of supply risks.

Challenges to increasing supply: Project execution and delays: Key projects like NextGen’s Arrow in Canada have been delayed, affecting future supply forecasts. Declining production: Major producers like Kazatomprom are expected to see output peak in 2027, followed by a decline. Depleting secondary supplies: Utilities have been drawing down inventories, but these secondary sources are diminishing. ​



Uranium supply is characterised by little growth and high concentration of producers & regions

Primary supply - Mine production (85% of uranium production)

Global uranium production in 2024 was 60kt U, or 157 million lb U3O8, up 14% from 2023 according to World Nuclear Association (WNA) data. Uranium mined supply is highly concentrated by geography and by producers. This is explained by:

Geological scarcity of high grade resources.

Technical complexity in mining & processing.

Political legacy of state-involvement and vertical integration in the industry.

75% of global uranium production comes from the top 3 countries (Kazakhstan 39%, Canada 24%, and Namibia 12% in 2024), This makes the global supply more vulnerable to disruptions (operational, political/sanctions, and/or logistical), and uranium price more sensitive to swing production or curtailments.

84% from the top 6 producers (Kazatomprom 19%, Cameco 17%, CNNC/CGN 15%, Uranium One 14%, Orano 11%, Navoi Mining 8%) between whom there are often joint operations/partnerships.

To give you a sense of how geographically concentrated uranium production is, the top 10 operating mines represent >60% of the global uranium supply (93 million lb vs total production of 157 million lb).

Key existing or expansion/brownfield projects:

Kazatomprom (Kazakhstan) is the world’s largest producer of uranium concentrate in U3O8 . Production is currently running below sub-soil licensed levels due to challenges in ramping up output from their in-situ recovery production bases, including shortages of sulphuric acid. Kazatomprom is building an acid plant that will come on line in 2027-28 and underpin a lift in production capacity closer to their sub-soil licensed levels. Its 2025 production of 25- 26.5kt uranium in U3O8 is well below sub-soil licensed levels of 30-31kt, but is a 12% lift on expected 2024 production of 23kt.

Olympic Dam is the world’s largest single uranium deposit , located in South Australia and owned by BHP. Olympic Dam is also one of the world’s largest copper deposits and is run as a copper/gold mine with uranium produced as a by-product. It has 7 billion lb of resource and reserve and currently supplies 12 million lb per annum. BHP is likely to significantly expand copper production from its South Australia hub but it is not clear if that expansion will also apply to uranium production.

Husabin Namibia is a large open-pit project owned by Taurus Minerals which is in turn majority owned by China’s CNNC. Resource and reserves of 480 million lb sustain annual capacity of 15 million lb with a projected mine life almost to 2050.

McArthur River in Canada is an underground mine owned by Cameco Corpt hat idled from 2017 to 2022 due to market conditions. Cameco is now ramping up and at capacity, its 390 million lb of mostly resource and reserves will support annual production of 18 million lb.

Cigar Lake is another underground mine operating in Canada’s Saskatchewan Basin owned by Cameco Corp, Orano and TEPCO. While production was curtailed somewhat through 2020-22, it is now ramping up to nameplate of 18.5 million lb per annum, while its 250 million lb resource and reserves will support another 14 year mine life from now.

Langer-Heinrich is a conventional open-cut mine in Namibia has recently restarted production after several years care & maintenance. Owned by Paladin, the project has almost 100 million lb in resource and reserve, with annual production of 6 million lb.

And it’s even worse when looking at current uranium reserves. The top 10 mines by total reserves represent 75% of the global recoverable uranium, with one mine, BHP’s Olympic Dam in Australia, holding 20% of the world’s recoverable uranium.

Uranium supply growth has stagnated

Supply had grown >40% between 2008-2016, from around 44kt to 63kt U3O8 but the last 7-8 years has been characterised by both voluntary supply discipline (producing below capacity & placing mines on care & maintenance) and involuntary disruptions shifting from growth in volume and market share, to market rebalancing and long-term margin preservation. In 2024, uranium production remains stubbornly at 60kt U3O8.

Kazakhstan and Canada powered the 2008-2016 supply boom: Following the rally in uranium price in 2007 driven by speculative buying and optimism over nuclear energy outlook, global annual uranium production grew 5% per year between 2008-2016 from 44kt to 63kt even as demand stagnated and utilities inventory built up. The expansion of Kazakhstan’s low-cost ISR operations accounted for 80% of the supply growth during this period adding 16kt of supply (from 9kt or 19% of global supply in 2008 to 24kt and 39% of global supply in 2016), as well as incremental volumes from the high grade Canadian underground mines (another 5kt of supply).

A healthier market - Annual uranium production peaked in 2016 at 63kt:

As the commodity price continued to weaken, producers have changed their playbooks to maximise margins (rather than volumes) and enforce discipline for the long-term (rather than chase market share).

20% of the 2026 annual supply exited the market in the following years - falling to 48kt in 2020 and now back to 60kt : Supply was rolled back as major producers took a disciplined value over volume approach (like Kazatomprom producing below maximum capacity), and mines were placed into care & maintenance (like Cameco’s Rabbit Lake in 2016, US ISR operations in 2017, McArthur River in 2018-22).

At the same time, supply chain constraints during the pandemic slowed the restarts/ramp ups, and highlighted the structural vulnerability of the supply chain to disruptions (think of water/sulphuric acid availability, sanctions on downstream Russian conversion and enrichment capacity).

An inflection in supply? Uranium production will grow in the decade to come but will remain dominated by the same 3 countries (Canada 33%, Kazakhstan 28%, and Namibia 13% in 2024)

Whilst industry capex and exploration/development efforts were kept low in the past years, there is an increasing sense of urgency to secure additional primary uranium supply. This is driven by both the strong demand tailwind from the nuclear renaissance, and a renewed focus of Western countries secure domestic or allied supply as geopolitical tensions increase and drive a West vs rest bifurcation in uranium supply.

Over the next decade, uranium mine supply should grow at a 4% per year driven by continued restarts/ramp-up of existing brownfield production in Kazakhstan (Kazatomprom’s Budenovskoye, adding 6kt of supply, even taking into account the planned reduction announced in August 2025), Canada (Cameco’s McArthur River & Cigar Lake back towards nameplate capacity adding 2kt each) and Namibia (CNNC’s Husab & Paladin’s Langer-Heinrich restarting after years of care & maintenance adding 1kt and 3kt respectively). Into the 2030s, uranium production growth should continue, with most of the projects being in Canada, including NexGen’s Rook 1 (14kt), Paladin’s Patterson Lake South, and Denison’s Wheeler River, each 2.5kt, with Canada increasingly dominating global supply by 2035 (33%, up from 24% in 2024).

What are the key projects to watch for uranium supply?

Key new/greenfield projects:

NexGen’s Rook1 is the largest project , which could add up to 20-30 million lb/year, with first production in 2029. At full run rate, Rook would represent almost one-fifth of today’s mine supply. The proposed 11 year mine life is open to extension from resource to reserve conversion, plus further optionality from a new discovery 3.5km to the south-east (Patterson Corridor East).

Kazatomprom’s Budenovskoye is a new ISR project and is set to be the company’s largest production hub once fully operational, contributing 14 million lb/year over a 22 year mine life. The project is a 51%/49% JV with Steppnogorsk Chemical Combine, in turn part owned by Russia’s JSC Uranium One Corp.

Wheeler River ISR is a 75%/25% JV between the US’ Denison Mines and CanAlaska. The in-situ recovery project is located in Canada and has total reserves and resources of 127 million lb, with first 5 year average production per annum of more than 8 million lb/year, falling to 4 million lb/year thereafter.

Patterson Lake South is an underground development project in Canada owned by Fission Corp, itself subject of a takeover by Paladin. With >110 million lb of resource and reserve, this will support around 8-9 million lb per annum operation for 14 years from 2032.

Erdos is a development project located in Inner Mongolia, China, owned by China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC). With at least 177 million lb of reserves and 4.5 million lb/year of proposed capacity, the mine is expected to have a 40 year mine life from 2027.

Imouraren is a very large open pit development project in Niger. Formerly under development by France’s Orano, Niger’s government rescinded development permits in June 2024 on account of it taking too long to bring the project to market. In July 2024, Canada’s GoviEx Uranium revealed it had lost its license for the Madaouela uranium mine. Observers have noted that Niger’s government appears to be distancing itself from French interests, and forging ties with fellow juntas in Burkina Faso and Mali, as well as Iranian and Russian interests. With over 700 million lb of resource and reserve, the 13 million lb/year of proposed production rate gives a near 5 decade mine life.

Elkon is a very large open-pit and underground project being developed by JSC Atomredmetzoloto in Russia. With around 800 million lb of uranium resource, it is likely to support 13 million lb/yearof output for 3-4 decades.

But let’s not forget that there are downside risks to this growing supply outlook linked to execution challenges for uranium projects, and supply discipline from largest producers at current prices:

Project execution challenges are common, pushing new supply to the right : Developing uranium projects is uniquely difficult. From a greenfield perspective, this is driven by dual nuclear and mining regulations and environmental scrutiny in the permitting process especially in the Western countries, complex engineering and logistics design, and a cautious private investment environment, amongst other challenges. From a brownfield restart perspective, geological challenges and development delays are also prevalent. Most recently, Cameco’s McArthur River saw the expected timeline of transitioning into new mining areas pushed out due to slower than expected ground freezing.

Coordinated value over volume approach likely to persist until contracting behaviours shift : There is meaningful latent supply in the market from underutilised/idled assets, from which production has been purposefully held back by the producers . The largest producers have adopted a market-aligned supply strategy, and are incentivized to keep producing below nameplate capacity at the current price level (Kazatomprom, flexibility to produce at -20% vs subsoil use agreement capacity, Cameco is producing around 26-27 million lb going forward vs capacity of 32 million lb per year).

Water risk is material as climate change worsens: 83% of current production is located in areas of high or severe baseline water stress. Combined with very high mining water intensity, using 750-1100 L per minute (64x copper), this intersection is a critical consideration, and may amplify as water supply disruption risks grow under climate change

The wild card is also the geopolitical context of rising tensions, what I call the Age of Uncertainty, that we have entered. Western/RoW uranium supply and value chains are increasingly being decorrelated, putting further near term pressure on uranium supply and prices.

Secondary supply (15% of uranium production) - On the decline

Historically, secondary uranium supply from non-mine sources has filled the gap between mine output and reactor demand. Secondary uranium supply was 10kt, or 26 million lb U3O8 in 2024 (15% of the supply). Secondary supply is usually inventories that are being returned to the market:

Utilities & government inventories : Inventories stockpiled by government and utilities during periods of overproduction or strategic buying contribute the largest source of secondary supply (20-30 million lb historically, declining to 10 million lb in recent years ). These are sold or loaned into the market, and can have meaningful impacts on prices (US DOE sale in 2010 as described above).

Enrichment activities: As described above, uranium enrichers underfeeding/overfeeding lower/increase demand for uranium. The unused feed uranium in this step of the value chain creates secondary supply. An example of this is Cameco’s Global Laser Enrichment (GLE), which aims to re-enrich depleted uranium tails into low-enriched uranium (LEU) and high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU). Under a 2016 US DoE agreement, GLE intends to re-enrich US inventories, and progress towards large-scale deployment by 2030 with a 30 year feedback agreement for a large uranium mine in the US.

Reprocessing or recovery of spent fuel - a small and costly source : Through chemical processing, reusable uranium and plutonium can be recovered from spent nuclear fuel, with recovered uranium re-enriched and plutonium processed into mixed oxide (MOX) fuel . Whilst programs exist in France, Russia, and Japan, the secondary volume from this source is relatively minimal ( 2-3 million lb U3O8 per year ) and unlikely to grow quickly given the high costs of the chemical process.

US-Russian Highly Enriched Uranium (HEU) program, until 2013: The program, officially termed the Megatons to Megawatts Program, ran from 1991 to 2013. It consisted in converting HEU removed from dismantled Soviet nuclear warheads into commercial-grade LEU suitable for nuclear power plants, which was then transported to the US for electricity generation. This powered a meaningful % of US nuclear power plants during these two decades, generating 10% of US electricity.

This secondary supply should progressively decline at a LSD% rate over the next decade, to around 15 million lb U3O8 per year, as the various sources are exhausted. Future uranium demand must therefore increasingly be met by primary mine production, and higher prices are needed to incentivise these investments.

The reshoring of US nuclear fuel supply chain

The US once used to be the world’s dominant uranium enricher (with >65% of the global uranium enrichment capacity in 1985) but now has zero domestically owned enrichment capacity.

The US has also completely lost its uranium mine production capacities, meaning it has to import the entirety of its nuclear fuel needs (47 million lb in 2024 and could grow to 200 million lb by 2050) which will grow dramatically in the next years, whereas it was practically fully self sufficient in the 1960-1980s.

The early stages of US enrichment reshoring are underway but there is still a long way to go:

In early January 2026 , the US Department of Energy ( DOE ) announced it would award $900m of task orders each to ACO (Centrus subsidiary), General Matter, and Orano to support the build-out of US enrichment capacity . Centrus is well positioned longer-term to benefit from this push for US enrichment reshoring given the long-dated nature of the company’s capacity build- out.

The funding awards further underscore the scale of demand for enrichment services to fuel the existing US reactor fleet and meet growing electricity demand from AI data centers in the 2030s. According to EIA data, 80% of enrichment services purchased by US reactor operators in 2024 were imported from foreign enrichers, the highest level since 2021. US reactor operators also imported 3m SWU (20% of annual demand) from Russia in 2024, which will need to be replaced by other foreign enrichers in the medium-term and domestic enrichment supply in the longer-term.

What to monitor for the growing reshoring of the nuclear fuel cycle in the West? Look out for updates from Urenco, which is looking to add 700,000 SWU/yr capacity to its New Mexico facility, the cascade could start in 2025. What is a cascade? A series of gas centrifuges linked together so that each stage slightly increases (or decreases) the concentration of U‑235, and the overall chain delivers the required enrichment level. Urenco also has other plans for a 750,000 SWU/yr expansion to the Almelo facility in the Netherlands with cascades starting to be installed in 2027. Orano has a $1.8bn investment to increase George Besse 2 enrichment capacity by 2.5m SWU which is expected to be completed by 2028. Additional updates from UEC’s subsidiary United States Uranium Refining & Conversion Corp. (UR&C), will be in focus in 2026 as well as the company looks to expand conversion capacity. Another important update to monitor is Westinghouse’s Springfields asset in the UK which could potentially be restarted as well if contracting volumes support it.

What policy issues are still pending clarity/resolution as it relates to nuclear and uranium in the US in 2026? A final ruling on a Section 232 investigation into uranium imports, which was launched in April, is expected in the near future. Despite the passage of the 180-day timeline set forth in the investigation, the final ruling has been delayed as a result of the government shutdown. Clarity on this investigation could impact pricing of uranium if tariffs or other measures are put in place as a result of the investigation. In 2019, there was a similar investigation into uranium imports which the Trump Administration declined to impose quotas or other measures on uranium materials. Despite not imposing restrictions on uranium imports, the President did call for a further analysis of national security considerations with regard to the nuclear fuel supply chain as a whole. During President Trump’s current term, we have seen significant support for nuclear energy, including executive orders building new nuclear reactors and support for a domestic nuclear fuel supply chain.

Why the Uranium Outlook is Bullish (2026 and Beyond)

The uranium market in 2026 is characterized by growing demand, constrained supply, and a lack of pricing transparency, all of which contribute to market inefficiencies and investment challenges.

What are the implications of this market structure?

Price Volatility : The supply-demand imbalance contributes to price volatility, with spot prices fluctuating significantly.​

Investment Hesitancy : The lack of transparent term pricing makes it challenging for producers to secure financing for new projects, potentially exacerbating future supply issues.​

Strategic Stockpiling: Utilities may increase stockpiling efforts to hedge against supply uncertainties, further tightening the market.​

A producer’s market - Continued supply discipline is a rational decision and will continue to drive the structural deficit and encourage utilities to agree to higher prices for long durations, favoring producers, pushing prices to $100/lb: Whilst the companies have expressed a degree of confidence in the supply elasticity and their ability to re-ramp production towards capacity level quickly, there is no/little incentive to do so until there is a sustainable build of multi-year contracting/orderbook, and uranium prices lift towards a sufficiently high level like >$100/lb.

1. Persistent Supply Deficit

With current annual demand exceeding production by 20 million lb , the gap is being filled by: Inventories (which are now thinning out) Secondary supplies (downcycling tails, underfeeding, also in decline)

But this deficit is about to grow to >100 million lb in the 2030s/2040 .

This deficit puts upward pressure on prices, especially as utilities return to long-term contracting.

2. Global Nuclear Renaissance

Over 70 reactors under construction , with many more in the planning pipeline, including: China (aggressively expanding nuclear capacity) India US (early nuclear renaissance and huge push linked to AI dominance) EU (reconsidering nuclear to meet net-zero goals)

Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) are gaining traction too, increasing long-term uranium demand.

3. Geopolitical Realignment

Many Western utilities are reducing exposure to Russian uranium and enrichment services .

This shift puts more strain on Western suppliers like: Cameco (Canada) Kazatomprom (Kazakhstan) And new entrants

The US is starting to reshore its nuclear fuel supply chain .

The diversification process drives contracting urgency and price premiums.

4. Financial Players Absorbing Physical Supply

Entities like Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (SPUT) and Yellow Cake plc are: Buying and holding physical uranium Removing millions of pounds from active supply

This adds price pressure and tightens liquidity in the spot market.

5. Mine Restart Hesitancy

Many developers and juniors are still hesitant to ramp up without secure term contracts at high enough prices (typically $70-80/lb+).

Until then, spot prices must rise to incentivize new supply.

Market Psychology

The uranium market is small and illiquid.

Once momentum shifts bullish, price moves can be extreme, as seen in the 2005–2007 bull run when uranium went from $20/lb to $136/lb.

Recent Developments in Nuclear and Uranium

oecd-nea.org/upload/docs/application/pdf/2025-04/7683_uranium_2024_-_resources_production_and_demand_2025-04-22_14-29-2_928.pdf

Supply of Uranium - World Nuclear Association

Uranium shortfall threatens nuclear renaissance

Fuel loading under way at new Chinese units - World Nuclear News

Sprott kicks off new year with 100,000-lb uranium buy - MINING.COM

US awards $2.7 billion worth of orders to boost uranium enrichment - MINING.COM

AI boom set to turbocharge uranium demand in 2026 - Canadian Mining Journal

Great news for the Uranium industry this week, and Uranium stocks, as the Department of Energy announced $2.7 billion in federal support to fuel uranium enrichment. Two recipients, Orano USA and Centrus Energy Corp., have strong ties to Oak Ridge and netted $1.8 billion

A great website for up to date Uranium news is - Homepage - World Nuclear News

Record-breaking year for nuclear electricity generation - World Nuclear News

BWRX-300 to be considered for deployment in Bulgaria - World Nuclear News

2026 & Recent News

A great start to the year in terms of Uranium stocks.

Great news for the Uranium industry this week, and Uranium stocks, as the Department of Energy announced $2.7 billion in federal support to fuel uranium enrichment. Two recipients, Orano USA and Centrus Energy Corp., have strong ties to Oak Ridge and netted $1.8 billion

US markets were also buoyed by some excellent AI data news, including Meta agreeing deals with TerraPower, Oklo and Vistra for nuclear power for its Prometheus AI data center.

The three deals will support up to 6.6 gigawatts of new and existing clean energy by 2035. A single gigawatt, according to a general industry standard for utilities, can power about 750,000 homes.

A great website for up to date Uranium news is - Homepage - World Nuclear News

Record-breaking year for nuclear electricity generation - World Nuclear News

BWRX-300 to be considered for deployment in Bulgaria - World Nuclear News

How To Get Exposure to Uranium

As discussed throughout this deep dive, uranium is not a single trade, it is a multi-year capital cycle, and there are many ways for investors to get exposure to this theme, either by getting exposure to the physical uranium price or positioning across the uranium value chain to capture both price appreciation and structural compounding.

For investors, gaining exposure to uranium is best approached as a portfolio construction decision, not a single stock pick. The asset class spans both direct commodity exposure and a spectrum of equity operating leverage, each behaving differently across the uranium price cycle and the global nuclear build-out:

Cleanest exposure is physical uranium trusts and ETFs : At the lowest-volatility end are physical uranium vehicles and ETFs . Structures such as Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (U.UN / SRUUF) and Yellow Cake (YCA.L) hold physical U3O8 and provide near-pure beta to the spot uranium price with minimal operating risk. These vehicles are most appropriate for investors whose core thesis is a structural supply deficit in uranium , rather than company-specific execution. Returns here largely track the commodity itself and offer the cleanest expression of a macro uranium view.







Want to own all the uranium miners at the same time and not take own execution or single name risk: The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is a clean way to get exposure to the entire universe of uranium miners (28 names).



If you want to own a uranium stock, large cap producers like Cameco are the easiest way to go : Moving up the risk curve are the large-cap, established producers , which combine commodity exposure with operating leverage and contracting optionality. Cameco and Kazatomprom anchor this group, followed by restart and growth producers such as Paladin, Boss Energy, and Energy Fuels . These companies tend to benefit early in the contracting cycle as utilities lock in long-term supply at higher prices, while margins expand faster than revenues. For investors with high conviction in a sustained uranium price regime but seeking cash-flow visibility, this segment provides the most robust equity exposure.



Cameco is by far the highest quality equity to own in the uranium space thanks to its status as a top uranium producer, best in class uranium mines, and positioning across the entire fuel cycle + its co-ownership of Westinghouse, at the center of the US nuclear renaissance .



Next are the developers, where valuation is driven by future production economics rather than current cash flow. NexGen, Denison, Bannerman, Deep Yellow, and Global Atomic offer embedded option value on higher long-term uranium prices. As incentive pricing is reached and project financing becomes viable, these equities can re-rate significantly, but they carry permitting, financing, and execution risk. This segment suits investors with a medium-to-long-term view on uranium supply scarcity.

Finally, the fuel-cycle and infrastructure layer, including enrichment and royalty models such as Centrus, Silex, and Uranium Royalty, provides exposure to strategic bottlenecks rather than pure mining. These businesses can outperform when security of supply and advanced reactor fuel requirements become policy priorities.

In practice, exposure should be matched to conviction:

Macro uranium thesis, low idiosyncratic risk: physical uranium trusts and ETFs.

High conviction in a durable price cycle: large-cap producers.

Long-duration, high-upside view on supply deficits: developers.

Strategic, policy-driven thesis: fuel-cycle and royalty platforms.

Uranium Stocks To Keep An Eye Out For

Contrarian Capitalist owns these 2 uranium stocks:

Denison Mines

Energy Fuels

Main uranium stocks to monitor:

​BHP Group Ltd (BHP.AX) - $166bn market cap : Global miner producing uranium as copper byproduct at Olympic Dam (world’s largest deposit, ~4M lbs/year). No standalone uranium ops; potential expansion tied to copper growth.

NAK Kazatomprom AO (KZAP.KZ) - $18bn market cap: The uranium giant. Kazakhstan state‑owned uranium giant (19% global production). ISR mining (Inkai, Tortkuduk, etc.); peaking 2025–2027 due to sulfuric acid limits.

​ Cameco Corp (CCJ) - $51bn market cap: The Western uranium pure play. World’s largest listed uranium producer (17% global supply). Mines McArthur River/Key Lake (Canada, highest‑grade), Cigar Lake, Inkai (Kazakhstan); also fuel services (conversion, fabrication).

​ Denison Mines Corp (DML.TO) - $3bn market cap : Canadian uranium explorer with Wheeler River ISR project (Phoenix, 90M lbs high‑grade). Feasibility complete; production targeted 2028.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE.TO) - $8bn market cap: Canadian developer of Rook I project (Arrow deposit, 30M lbs indicated). Feasibility filed; high‑grade ISR potential for 2028+ production.

​ Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) - $6bn market cap : US uranium enrichment specialist (LEU/HALEU for US Navy/DoE). Supplies enriched product; restarting centrifuge tech for domestic supply chain.

​ Boss Energy Ltd (BOE.AX) - $400m market cap : Australian producer restarting Honeymoon ISR project in South Australia (52M lbs resources). Honeymoon 1 ramping to 2.45M lbs/year; also owns Alta Mesa (Texas).

Paladin Energy Ltd (PDN.AX) - $3bn market cap : Australian producer restarting Langer Heinrich (Namibia, 117M lbs resources). Production ramping, acquired Fission Uranium for Canadian assets.

​Ur‑Energy Inc (URE.TO) - $600m market cap : US ISR uranium producer (Lost Creek, Wyoming; Shirley Basin development). Produced ~500k lbs 2024; expanding to 2M lbs/year capacity.

​Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) - $8bn market cap : US ISR uranium producer/developer (Texas, Wyoming, Arizona projects). Acquired UEX; ~200M lbs resources; targeting restarts 2026+.

Yellow Cake PLC (YCA.L) - $2bn market cap : UK physical uranium trust holding ~20M lbs U3O8. Buys/sells on spot market; leveraged play on uranium price (no mining/fuel).

enCore Energy Corp (EU) - $500m market cap: US ISR uranium producer with two Texas plants (Rosita, Alta Mesa). Recently restarted Alta Mesa (1.5M lbs/year capacity); expanding South Texas wellfields

Other uranium equities for those that want to dig deeper:

China National Nuclear Power (SHA: 601985): CNNP focuses on development, operation and management of nuclear power plants. Preferred within China nuclear utilities sector due to it being likely least impacted out of the Chinese IPP to domestic power regulation changes along with a 15% renewables exposure which could benefit from policy support. See UBS Analyst Ken Liu’s latest research here.

Lightbridge Corp (LTBR): US developer of advanced metallic nuclear fuel (Lightbridge Fuel™ for LWRs). Improves safety/economics; pre‑commercial, partnering for irradiation test

Itochu (8001JP): Itochu is a large Japanese trading firm involved in a wide range of industries including energy, metals, machinery and chemicals. Itochu plays a globally significant role in the global supply chain for nuclear fuel and has invested at mine in order to aid its trading business. See UBS Analyst Harunobu Goroh’s latest research here.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (7011.T): Japanese conglomerate deeply involved in nuclear fuel cycle: uranium enrichment plant construction (Rokkasho), fuel fabrication (440tU/year), reactor design/EPC (AP1000 partner, SRZ‑1200 next‑gen). Full chain exposure plus components

Alligator Energy Ltd (AGE.AX): Australian uranium explorer with early‑stage projects in South Australia (Samphire ISR) and Queensland. No production yet; focused on resource delineation ahead of feasibility.

​Bannerman Energy Ltd (BMN.AX): Developer of Etango uranium project in Namibia (ISR potential). Pre‑feasibility stage with 59M lbs resources; targeting production by late 2020s if financed.

Berkeley Energia Ltd (BKY.AX): Spanish uranium developer at advanced stage for Salamanca project (ISR, 47M lbs resources). Permitting delays but aiming for first production ~2028.

CGN Mining Co Ltd (1164.HK): Chinese state‑owned uranium miner (~10% global production). Operates mines in Kazakhstan (Irkol, South Inkai via KAP JVs), Niger; secures supplies for CGN reactors.

​CNNC International Ltd (2302.HK): Chinese uranium trading/marketing arm of CNNC. Sources/produces uranium globally (Kazakhstan, Africa); no direct mining but fuel cycle intermediary.

​Deep Yellow Ltd (DYL.AX): Australian explorer/developer (Reptile project, Namibia, 70M lbs resources). Pre‑feasibility; targeting ISR production post‑2028.

​Elevate Uranium Ltd (EL8.AX): Australian explorer with Koppamurra ISR project (South Australia, 52M lbs resources). Early scoping; high‑grade potential.

​Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU): US uranium/vanadium producer (White Mesa mill, only US conventional mill). ISR mines in Wyoming/Utah; also rare earths from monazite.

​Energy Resources Of Australia Ltd (ERA.AX): Australian miner (Ranger open‑pit, closed 2021). Now in rehabilitation; residual uranium processing at Ranger mill.

​F3 Uranium Corp (FUU.V): Canadian high‑grade explorer (Patterson Lake North, PLN project). Multiple discoveries; early resource stage.

​Forsys Metals Corp (FSY.TO): Namibian developer (Valhalla, 133M lbs resources). Pre‑feasibility for open‑pit/heap leach.

​Global Atomic Corp (GLO.TO): Niger developer (Dasa project, underground mine). Feasibility complete; construction underway for 2026 production (5.4M lbs/year).

​Isoenergy Ltd (ISO.V): Canadian explorer (Larson project, eastern Athabasca). High‑grade discovery; early development.

Laramide Resources Ltd (LAM.TO): Canadian/Australian uranium developer with Westmoreland (Queensland, 61M lbs resources) and Church Rock (New Mexico ISR). Pre‑feasibility; targeting production mid‑2030s.

​Lotus Resources Ltd (LOT.AX): Australian developer restarting Kayelekera mine (Malawi, 31M lbs resources). Feasibility complete; construction underway for Q4 2026 first production (2.2M lbs/year).

​Mawson Gold Ltd (MAW.V): Canadian uranium explorer (Moon Lake, Arizona ISR project). Early resource estimates; high‑grade potential in the US ISR belt.

​Mega Uranium Ltd (MGA.TO): Canadian royalty/exploration company with stakes in uranium miners (e.g., Energy Fuels, Xanadu). No direct mining; pure‑play investor in sector.

Peninsula Energy Ltd (PEN.AX): Australian ISR producer at Lance project (Wyoming, US). Restarted 2024; targeting 1.1M lbs/year ramp by 2026.

​Silex Systems Ltd (SLX.AX): Australian laser uranium enrichment technology developer (SILEX process). Licensing/partnerships with Global Laser Enrichment; pre‑commercial.

​Uranium Royalty Corp (URC.TO): Royalty/streaming company on uranium projects (e.g., McArthur River, ISR royalties). Pure financial exposure without operations.

What to Monitor Going Forward

Can new supply come online? Watch out for Nexgen Rook I approval result in Canada in February 2026. Also look for Kazatomprom 2026 guidance in March 2026. A supply deficit is expected but it should not widen hugely in 2026.

More reactor announcements? In the next years and decades, nuclear power is going to become increasingly important to power generation worldwide, and especially in the US as discussed in length in this deep dive. 2026 could be the year of reactor announcements , following the strategic partnership between the US government and Westinghouse in 2025.

Will the tightening supply-demand imbalance lead to structurally higher uranium prices? Uranium term prices could remain around $85-90/lb going forward.

Will nuclear become even more of an AI play? Look out for nuclear/power deals between tech companies/hyperscalers and utilities or hyperscalers more and more integrating vertically into power to secure the long term energy needs of their hyperscalers. This would further strengthen the correlation between uranium and the AI megatrend. This could also create more volatility around the uranium/nuclear complex, creating interesting opportunities for investors.

Will SMRs become a reality? SMRs promise to help proliferate nuclear power everywhere and quickly build a new fleet of reactors. Keep an eye out for funding/reactor announcements, deals with hyperscalers and SMR companies. 2026 should see a lot of headlines around SMRs, notably China’s Linglong‐1 entering service and several Western designs advancing to permitting or early site‐work. We have to keep in mind that SMR deployment is well beyond 2026.

Contracting activity picking up? US utilities should continue to steadily contract in 2026, but no step‐change is expected.

Further US pro nuclear policies? State involvement and reshoring of the uranium value chain : In 2026, expect more direct US federal and state financing and de‐risking announcements across the fuel cycle.

A uranium fund? The US securing uranium like they have rare earths?

Supply discipline from Kazakhstan? The market expects another year of supply discipline from the uranium producers, and especially Kazatomprom as they maintain their value over volume approach.

China nuclear growth and the dominant global buyer of uranium: China should continue its aggressive reactor pipeline and increase uranium exploration and imports, but domestic production remains insufficient and China will continue to be a major global uranium buyer.

Possible IPOs in the nuclear space? Holtec International, a US nuclear tech firm, could file for IPO in 2026, making it the biggest nuclear energy IPO. This could further drive investor interest in the space.

Disclaimer: The information provided on this Substack is for general informational and educational purposes only, and should not be construed as investment advice. Nothing produced here should be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any particular security.

