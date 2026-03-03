Vince Lanci - Gold, Silver and the Repricing of Oil

Today’s episode features Vince Lanci ( VBL ) of the very popular GoldFix Substack!

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

Please LIKE, SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE TO THE CONTRARIAN CAPITALIST

NB - Recorded on Tuesday 3rd March 2026 late AM Eastern Time

Vince Lanci dives into the following:

Short Term Silver, Gold and Oil outlooks

How and why those 3 commodities are telling us 3 different stories

Market mechanics and why Jane Street’s involvement in SLV ETF is important to understand

What an increased Oil price will mean for the rest of the world

What Vince would do in the short-term from a positioning point of view (not financial advice)

Why the US is likely on track with its bigger picture policies

Stagflation, bonds and the likely fall out ahead

And much more

Contact Information

You can connect with VBL on Substack at GoldFix, also on X at VBL’s Ghost and on the VBL Gold Fix website.

Take control of your financial future with The Contrarian Capitalist. Paid members get commodity and market insights, exclusive macro videos, early interviews, and the tools to build, protect, and grow wealth in uncertain times.

Starting at just $9.17 per month (less than a couple of coffees), it’s exceptional value to protect your wealth, defend your freedom and outsmart the system.

Upgrade to Paid

Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this post/podcast/video should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.