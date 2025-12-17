Weak Jobs Data, Weak Oil, Rising Metals & the Beginning of More Rate Cuts

Welcome to Mid-Week Macro for Wednesday 17th December 2025.

NB - Substack live has seemingly cut off the first few minutes of the recording. Apologies for that. The first few minutes looked at the variety of recordings and posts on CC this week. These links are further on below.

Mid-week Polymarket market

Even with the weak jobs data, there is currently a 77% chance of ‘‘no change’’ to the Fed rate come January. This seems about right to me at the time of writing.

Podcasts & Posts

2 excellent guest posts that are worth reading (and they are free) are from Guardian Research….

And Tom Bradshaw….

Giacomo Prandelli from The Merchant's News outlined his short, medium and long-term price targets for Oil.

News Links

Bank of Japan expected to hike rates to 30-year high

Bank of England poised for Christmas interest rate cut after inflation slows

Trump is good news for Nato, Mark Rutte tells BBC - Is it really?

On the other hand…..

Weak Hiring Data Underscore Fed’s Room to Manoeuvre

WTI Holds ‘Venezuela Blockade’ Gains After Small Crude Draw, Record US Production

