Share post
Weak Jobs Data, Weak Oil, Rising Metals & the Beginning of More Rate Cuts

Mid-week macro for Wednesday 17th December 2025
Dec 17, 2025

Welcome to Mid-Week Macro for Wednesday 17th December 2025.

There WILL be a Mid-Week Macro on Wednesday 24th December 2025.

NB - Substack live has seemingly cut off the first few minutes of the recording. Apologies for that. The first few minutes looked at the variety of recordings and posts on CC this week. These links are further on below.

Mid-week Polymarket market

Thank you Polymarket for working in partnership with The Contrarian Capitalist. You can connect with Polymarket on Substack!

Even with the weak jobs data, there is currently a 77% chance of ‘‘no change’’ to the Fed rate come January. This seems about right to me at the time of writing.

News Links

Bank of Japan expected to hike rates to 30-year high

Bank of England poised for Christmas interest rate cut after inflation slows

Trump is good news for Nato, Mark Rutte tells BBC - Is it really?

On the other hand…..

Weak Hiring Data Underscore Fed’s Room to Manoeuvre

WTI Holds ‘Venezuela Blockade’ Gains After Small Crude Draw, Record US Production

