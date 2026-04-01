Welcome to Mid-Week Macro for Wednesday 1st April 2026.

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This post and video are FREE for everyone, and discusses:

What the hell’s going on out here

1 Contrarian Commodity worth keeping an eye out for

2 potential scenarios for what happens next

And much more!

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Mid-week Polymarket market

Thank you Polymarket for sponsoring the mid-week macro. Today’s market is another look-in at the Strait of Hormuz. Traffic is not going to return to normal anytime soon in my opinion, so I think that even 20% is too high at the time of writing.

Please do subscribe to Polymarket on Substack.

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Podcasts & Posts & Article Links

Markets Have Returned To Taking Headlines As Gospel | ZeroHedge

Palantir Develops IRS Tool To Flag “Highest Value” Audits, Are Crypto Bros Next? | ZeroHedge

WTI Dips After Big Crude Inventory Build, US Production Slows | ZeroHedge

Brazil Is Quietly Becoming The Cleanest EM Trade | ZeroHedge