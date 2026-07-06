Asset Confidentiality - Your Hidden Edge in an Era of Growing Government Control
Free Webinar with Adam Fayed – Wednesday 8 July 2026
Government regulation and oversight are increasing worldwide. Smart individuals are building Plan Bs, 2nd residencies, 2nd passports, and offshore assets, but few consider one of the most powerful protections available: asset confidentiality.
In this practical, no-fluff webinar on Wednesday 8th July, financial author and wealth manager Adam Fayed will reveal:
What asset confidentiality really means and why it matters now more than ever
Legal structures that deliver genuine privacy
Smart alternatives to prenuptial agreements
Wednesday 8 July 2026
02:00 PST
05:00 EST
10:00 UK
11:00 CET
19:00 Sydney
Can’t attend live? No problem, register and we’ll send you the full recording for free.
Annual Subscription → Normally $110 → Now Just $55!
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This 50% discount applies to all annual subscriptions taken before Tuesday 7th July 2026, and once subscribed, your rate remains fixed for as long as you wish to remain a Contrarian Capitalist!
UK 1 on 1 meetups available
For those that are UK based, 1 on 1 meetups are available until September. This is a personalised 4-hour face to face session and can explore whatever topics you want, from commodities to Plan B, nothing is off the table.
These are priced at £297.
To arrange a meetup please email me at thecontrariancapitalist@gmail.com