Government regulation and oversight are increasing worldwide. Smart individuals are building Plan Bs, 2nd residencies, 2nd passports, and offshore assets, but few consider one of the most powerful protections available: asset confidentiality.

In this practical, no-fluff webinar on Wednesday 8th July, financial author and wealth manager Adam Fayed will reveal:

What asset confidentiality really means and why it matters now more than ever

Legal structures that deliver genuine privacy

Smart alternatives to prenuptial agreements

Wednesday 8 July 2026

02:00 PST

05:00 EST

10:00 UK

11:00 CET

19:00 Sydney

Can’t attend live? No problem, register and we’ll send you the full recording for free.

Register Now – It’s Free

Annual Subscription → Normally $110 → Now Just $55!

Weekly commodity and market wraps, exclusive paid subscriber only podcasts, and high-conviction investment insights and much more, all for 50% off for life.

This 50% discount applies to all annual subscriptions taken before Tuesday 7th July 2026, and once subscribed, your rate remains fixed for as long as you wish to remain a Contrarian Capitalist!

50% OFF FOREVER

UK 1 on 1 meetups available

For those that are UK based, 1 on 1 meetups are available until September. This is a personalised 4-hour face to face session and can explore whatever topics you want, from commodities to Plan B, nothing is off the table.

These are priced at £297.

To arrange a meetup please email me at thecontrariancapitalist@gmail.com