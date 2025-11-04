A quick post to say that it was an honour to be able to write for

and the Prinsights team recently. You can read that article below.

Secondly,

are hosting a webinar on

which will explore the

, and what it means for your portfolio.

most dramatic transformation of the American electric grid in a century

From soaring power demand to the explosive growth of data centres, AI, and electrification, an incredible panel of experts will break down the winners, the risks, and the strategies savvy investors can use to stay ahead of this multi-trillion-dollar shift.

If you want to understand where the next decade of energy and infrastructure returns will be generated, then you will want to be a part of this webinar!

Register here:

America’s Historic Electrical Grid Overhaul & How To Profit From It! Registration, Wed, Nov 12, 2025 at 12:00 PM | Eventbrite

A reminder that you can also subscribe to

using the button below.