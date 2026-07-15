WTI, World Cup and WTF? Mid-Week Macro 15th July

This Wednesday 15th July 2026 Mid-Week Macro is sponsored by Norsemont Mining.

Norsemont Mining (OTC: NRRSF, CSE: NOM) is a Canadian resource development company focused on advancing and developing the past-producing Choquelimpie gold/silver/copper project in Northern Chile.

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Mid-week Polymarket market

The Rule Symposium 2026 might have been and gone but you can still get access to all of the recordings, up until 31st December 2026.

NB - This is an affiliate link and if you chose to buy a virtual ticket then The Contrarian Capitalist will be compensated by Rule Symposium.

GoldCore is an international precious metals specialist, offering secure access to physical gold and silver through one of the world’s most robust vaulting and logistics networks.

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Podcasts & Posts & Article Links

WTI Dips As US Crude Production Hits Record High, SPR Draw Slows, Cushing Remains At ‘Tank Bottoms’ | ZeroHedge

Major bond collapse ahead - by Alasdair Macleod

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this post/podcast/video should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.