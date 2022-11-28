The Contrarian Capitalist

The Contrarian Capitalist

Home
Podcast
Metals & Commodities
Energy
Plan B
Newsletters + Charts
CC Club
About

The Contrarian Capitalist: Protect Wealth. Defend Freedom. Exit the System.

Protect your wealth. Defend your freedom. Outsmart the system with contrarian market insights, gold, silver, commodities, Plan B strategies, and exclusive expert podcasts. Join thousands taking back control — subscribe today!

💡 My mission

👉 To help you generate real wealth — financial and personal freedom — through no-nonsense market insights, gold, silver, commodities, Plan B strategies, and expert podcasts. I want to help you build resilience, protect your assets, and exit the system on your own terms.

🌟 What paid subscribers get

Early, exclusive access to all podcasts — expert interviews on commodities, geopolitics, and wealth strategies
10+ premium newsletters each month — charts, analysis, commentaries and much more
Full archive access — all past articles, watchlists, and exclusive insights
Community connection — be part of a growing network of independent thinkers

👉 Plus: Refer a friend and get a free 14-page Gold & Silver Guide — on the house.

🏆 Founding Members get

🌟 Lifetime membership — pay once, never renew
🌟 All paid subscriber benefits, forever

🚩 What we stand for

The Contrarian Capitalist exists to:

  • Challenge mainstream media narratives

  • Provide clarity in a noisy world

  • Show you practical ways to build and protect wealth

  • Help you exit the system and create true independence

If you’re tired of the globalist agenda, legacy media spin, and want actionable tools to thrive, you’re in the right place.

Important disclaimers

  • I’m not an IFA (Independent Financial Advisor). I hold no licenses or qualifications to give advice. My content reflects my opinions and personal strategies only.

  • Nothing I say is a recommendation to buy or sell any investment.

  • My views are my own and don’t represent any partners or associates.

  • No refunds: Content is time-sensitive — please subscribe with this in mind.

🎯 Welcome aboard!

Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community. Together, we can protect our wealth, secure our freedom, and take back control.

User's avatar

Subscribe to The Contrarian Capitalist

Protect your wealth. Defend your freedom. Outsmart the system. Gold, silver, commodities & Plan B. Join 3,500+ others by taking back control today.

People

The Contrarian Capitalist

@thecontrariancapitalist
The Contrarian Capitalist's avatar
Protect your wealth. Defend your freedom. Outsmart the system. Gold, silver, commodities & Plan B. Join 3,500+ others by taking back control today!
© 2025 Rob Smallbone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture