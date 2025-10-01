and

are back with a Q&A about Digital IDs. Uranium Investor asks the questions and The Contrarian Capitalist provides a mixture of audio and written answers.

We have collaborated on multiple posts before, about the UK, Civil War challenges, Gold, Silver, Uranium and a plethora of subjects.

Digital ID Q&A

All audios recorded on Monday 29th September 2025.

I will make this very clear. I am dead against a Digital ID being introduced in the UK. That being said, for the balance of this Q&A, I will do my best to present both sides of the argument as best as possible.

What is a digital ID?

As it happened: Starmer says people will not be able to work in UK without digital ID - BBC News

What is bad about digital ID? And why are you still against digital ID?

6 Reasons to say NO to Digital ID

Loss of Privacy - every move, purchase and interaction could eventually be monitored

Centralised Control - Whoever runs the system will hold an enormous amount of power over your daily life

Data Breaches - Huge databases are targets for hackers. Imagine someone hacking it and getting a hold of information that could pose a risk to your identity

Exclusion - No Digital ID could result in no access. Want to go on holiday? Tough. No access means you could be locked out of things such as work, healthcare, travel and banking.

Goodbye Freedom - Once Digital ID becomes mandatory, it will be here to stay and the powers that be will use it to encroach ever further into your life

It doesn’t help the situation - It is claimed that it will be used to help stop the flow of illegal migration. Nonsense. Digital ID will be needed for your right to work in the UK. The people that are mostly coming over illegally are not looking for work, so what difference will this ultimately make?

It is a blatant control mechanism for the government to exert its growing influence over its citizens. The government are crooked, lie and continue to do what is wrong. The trust is breaking very quickly. Ask yourself this.

Do YOU trust your own government?

Control. First they control your data. Next they will tell you what you can and cannot eat. Then you won’t be able to go on holiday if you are not carbon neutral.

The ‘tin foil hatters’ and ‘conspiracy theorists’ have been proven right most of the time in the last 5-6 years. This is no different

What are the perceived benefits of digital ID?

It will ‘help’ to document everyone in the country.

It will be done for the ‘safety’ of the citizens.

It could make things such as tax collection much easier.

Digital ID is being pushed in the name of convenience and security. In reality, it will hand more control to the government, corporations and others that get their hands on the data.

Once in place then the powers that be can decide who gets to participate in society, and who doesn’t.

Typical globalist playbook.

How did you know digital ID is coming?

My Contrarian senses told me a couple of years ago that this would likely be comin.

Being in and around the right network and similar minded people helped to further concrete my suspicions.

What other similar things do you think the government will introduce?

Social Credit Scores

Carbon based passports

A CBDC that will link everything together and give the government the ultimate control that they crave and desire

Is digital ID the mark of the beast?

It is the mark of communism.

What comes next?

A massive protest is planned in London for Saturday 18th October 2025. See below.

If you are against Digital ID and are a UK Citizen, then you can also sign the petition below. It has over 2,500,000 signatures at the time of writing/recording.

Do not introduce Digital ID cards - Petitions

Bonus Video

Living in a Social Credit System - YouTube

