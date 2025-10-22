The Contrarian Capitalist

The Contrarian Capitalist

Home
Podcast
Metals & Commodities
Energy
Plan B
Newsletters + Charts
CC Club
About
Everyone’s Panicking About Gold & Silver… Here’s Why I’m Not
A big down day does NOT mean that it is game over. This is merely a minor storm before an even bigger onwards and upwards storm.
  
The Contrarian Capitalist
2
30:09
Jon Forrest Little - Is Silver the Next Unobtanium?
Silver shortages, vanishing supply, and crumbling trust in the system! Jon Forrest Little breaks down what’s really happening, and why!
  
The Contrarian Capitalist
 and 
The Silver Academy
1
43:04
Silver’s Surge: Will It Hit $100, $250, or $500?
Fiat currency challenges, increased retail demand, plummeting supply. How high could silver go in the coming years?
  
The Contrarian Capitalist
4
Market Wrap 19/10/2025 - Is the Fed Signalling the End of QT?
A volatile week sees the VIX spike up and spike down, credit markets strengthen, and the Fed edge closer to ending QT.
  
The Contrarian Capitalist
Commodity Wrap 17/10/2025 - Is the Gold & Silver sell-off the next big buying opportunity?
16 Mining Stocks to keep your eyes on!
  
The Contrarian Capitalist
The Sirius Report - Inside the Global Power Shift
Russia/China strategy to de-dollarisation, energy missteps, and rare earths bans. A candid look at why the West is losing ground.
  
The Contrarian Capitalist
 and 
The Sirius Report
1:02:27
The Silver Bull Thesis Updated - Where's Silver heading next?
A very short-term spike could be followed by some consolidation before the march to triple digits. $17,000 Silver is also possible!
  
The Contrarian Capitalist
 and 
Uranium investor
PGMs roar on! Gold and Silver continue to shine! What’s your plan to profit?
CC's Midweek Macro. Planning and strategy are important if you are to maximise this opportunity!
  
The Contrarian Capitalist
22:27
Gold, Silver & PGMs to continue onwards and upwards?
Mid-Month Macro OCT 2025 with Chris Stadele of LiveSquawk Commodity Corner
  
The Contrarian Capitalist
 and 
LiveSquawk Commodity Corner
35:11
Jesse Day - Gold, Silver, and Uranium Playbooks for What’s Coming Next
We dive into silver narratives, gold’s next moves, a timely trade, the uranium outlook, and Jesse’s strategic approach to investing.
  
The Contrarian Capitalist
2
48:12
The Nuclear Silver Scenario: $17,000+ Per Ounce
From deficits to Gold/Silver ratios: how silver could soar in the coming years
  
The Contrarian Capitalist
4
Market Wrap 12/10/2025 – Will Tariff Tantrum Spark a Market Meltdown?
This isn’t the first tariff tantrum of 2025! April’s sell-off set the playbook. Will history rhyme?
  
The Contrarian Capitalist
© 2025 Rob Smallbone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture