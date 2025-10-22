The Contrarian Capitalist
Everyone’s Panicking About Gold & Silver… Here’s Why I’m Not
A big down day does NOT mean that it is game over. This is merely a minor storm before an even bigger onwards and upwards storm.
Oct 22
•
The Contrarian Capitalist
6
2
30:09
Jon Forrest Little - Is Silver the Next Unobtanium?
Silver shortages, vanishing supply, and crumbling trust in the system! Jon Forrest Little breaks down what’s really happening, and why!
Oct 21
•
The Contrarian Capitalist
and
The Silver Academy
29
1
43:04
Silver’s Surge: Will It Hit $100, $250, or $500?
Fiat currency challenges, increased retail demand, plummeting supply. How high could silver go in the coming years?
Oct 21
•
The Contrarian Capitalist
10
4
Market Wrap 19/10/2025 - Is the Fed Signalling the End of QT?
A volatile week sees the VIX spike up and spike down, credit markets strengthen, and the Fed edge closer to ending QT.
Oct 19
•
The Contrarian Capitalist
7
Commodity Wrap 17/10/2025 - Is the Gold & Silver sell-off the next big buying opportunity?
16 Mining Stocks to keep your eyes on!
Oct 17
•
The Contrarian Capitalist
31
The Sirius Report - Inside the Global Power Shift
Russia/China strategy to de-dollarisation, energy missteps, and rare earths bans. A candid look at why the West is losing ground.
Oct 16
•
The Contrarian Capitalist
and
The Sirius Report
4
1:02:27
The Silver Bull Thesis Updated - Where's Silver heading next?
A very short-term spike could be followed by some consolidation before the march to triple digits. $17,000 Silver is also possible!
Oct 16
•
The Contrarian Capitalist
and
Uranium investor
12
PGMs roar on! Gold and Silver continue to shine! What’s your plan to profit?
CC's Midweek Macro. Planning and strategy are important if you are to maximise this opportunity!
Oct 15
•
The Contrarian Capitalist
3
22:27
Gold, Silver & PGMs to continue onwards and upwards?
Mid-Month Macro OCT 2025 with Chris Stadele of LiveSquawk Commodity Corner
Oct 15
•
The Contrarian Capitalist
and
LiveSquawk Commodity Corner
4
35:11
Jesse Day - Gold, Silver, and Uranium Playbooks for What’s Coming Next
We dive into silver narratives, gold’s next moves, a timely trade, the uranium outlook, and Jesse’s strategic approach to investing.
Oct 14
•
The Contrarian Capitalist
6
2
48:12
The Nuclear Silver Scenario: $17,000+ Per Ounce
From deficits to Gold/Silver ratios: how silver could soar in the coming years
Oct 14
•
The Contrarian Capitalist
21
4
Market Wrap 12/10/2025 – Will Tariff Tantrum Spark a Market Meltdown?
This isn’t the first tariff tantrum of 2025! April’s sell-off set the playbook. Will history rhyme?
Oct 12
•
The Contrarian Capitalist
3
